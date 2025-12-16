"We should now be doing all we can."

An ambitious submarine dismantling project has been halted due to safety concerns regarding the reactor material contained inside.

A local official in Scotland said that removing the most radioactive parts from the submarine was unsafe and unnecessary, as there's no reliable place to store them.

As the Dunfermline Press reported, local councillor Brian Goodall rejected a proposal to potentially release higher levels of radioactivity into the environment. At Rosyth Dockyard, there are seven old nuclear subs on site, and additional subs are scheduled to come out of service soon.

There's been a nuclear submarine dismantling process underway at the dockyard for the past 10 years. But without a safe facility to further dispose of the radioactive waste, the dismantling plan has been put on hold.

The councilor halted the experimental stage two of the process due to the risk of unsafe radioactive discharges. He is also opposed to any additional nuclear submarines coming to the Rosyth Dockyard.

Preventing exposure to radioactive waste is a positive step because it addresses a significant concern about nuclear energy.





Nuclear power is a reliable and sustainable energy source that generally has a lower environmental impact compared to coal, oil, and gas. However, it's essential to manage nuclear waste to make this type of power safer and more widely accepted as a clean energy option.

In Scotland, the councillor who opposed the additional exposure to radioactive waste faced opposition.

"It is disappointing to see Cllr Goodall on one hand accept that Rosyth should be a centre of excellence for submarine dismantling and support hundreds of jobs, but then in the very next breath say that the workforce are not capable of doing what is needed safely and securely," Graeme Downie, another local official, said, per the Dunfermline Press.

Fortunately, scientists have been working on ways to manage radioactive waste more safely and responsibly, such as using molecular crystals to capture harmful byproducts.

Meanwhile, innovators have been researching how to turn radioactive waste into useful, everyday products.

It's worth learning more about the potential climate benefits of nuclear power to educate yourself and share the scientifically proven facts with others. For example, nuclear energy could support national energy security, generate large amounts of low-carbon electricity with minimal pollution, and help diversify the world's energy mix.

This critical climate issue is controversial but worth exploring as we work toward a cleaner, more sustainable planet.

"With homes within meters of the site and schools, shops, and countless other businesses right next door, Rosyth should never have become a nuclear facility and radioactive waste store," Goodall said. "We should now be doing all we can to create a long positive, clean, green future for the dockyard."

