Officials spark backlash with controversial nuclear power plans: 'Irresponsible'

There are multiple factors to consider.

In the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, experts are wary of a new government initiative pushing for nuclear power.

Electrical company SaskPower and the Saskatchewan government are looking into constructing a new nuclear reactor in the area, raising concerns among environmental experts.

What's happening?

CBC reported that the government in Saskatchewan is researching the potential of a large nuclear power plant in an effort to support the local economy and cut down on pollution. The new nuclear facility would be powered by uranium sourced directly from Saskatchewan.

In previous years, companies have proposed building a nuclear reactor in the province. However, both attempts were declined due to the cost of the project and concerns over radioactive waste.

While the Saskatchewan government has not officially designated a location for the nuclear reactor site, it has identified Estevan as a "likely" spot for a small modular reactor, according to CBC.

Why is a new nuclear reactor in Saskatchewan important?

While nuclear reactors can generate significant energy with a low carbon footprint, they also entail both economic and environmental costs. Constructing a large nuclear reactor would cost billions of dollars, according to Peter Prebble, a director of the Saskatchewan Environmental Society. CBC noted how the project's financial burden would fall heavily on taxpayers.

From an environmental perspective, nuclear energy is not the cleanest nor most cost-effective option. Nuclear power plants generate radioactive waste and cost more upfront compared to other renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind energy.

Prebble also highlighted the environmental risks associated with nuclear energy.

"In terms of climate change, Saskatchewan's taking a real irresponsible position," Prebble told CBC. "Once you spend all that money on nuclear power, you don't have it to spend on other options."

There are also major public health risks that need to be considered when constructing a nuclear reactor. Water contamination from the nuclear facility is a possibility, as is an accident that could endanger workers at the site.

What's being done about Saskatchewan's new nuclear reactor plan?

Environmental experts are speaking out against the potential project, emphasizing the risks and presenting other energy sources as more cost-effective options.

Prebble told CBC that "solar panels or wind energy would be a cheaper and more environmentally friendly option."

However, homeowners can already reduce energy-related pollution and slash their utility bills by investing in solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.