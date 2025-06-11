Energy firm sees profits soar due to gains in new sector — here's what it could mean

  • Business Business

Momentum is building.

India's push toward a future powered by more affordable energy sources is already paying off. Reuters reported that NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of India's largest power producer, nearly tripled its quarterly profit, signaling growing investor confidence in the green economy.

NTPC Green's net profit rose from 809.5 million rupees in 2024 to an impressive 2.33 billion rupees, or $27.2 million, prompting a 3% rise in shares.

Since opening its stocks to the public, the company has lost about 5%, but this profit surge indicates potential for a strong upward trend.

NTPC Green operates about 4 gigawatts of alternative energy capacity and is looking to expand that to 60 gigawatts by 2032. But it's not the only one with energy expansion plans

Many Indian companies are doubling up on their eco-friendly energy investments as the country seeks to attain 500 gigawatts of alternative energy capacity by 2030. This goal supports the reduction of pollution and promotes cleaner air.

And India is not alone in moving toward green energy and reaping financial rewards. In the United States, analysts consistently name NextEra Energy, the world's largest producer of wind and solar power, among the best alternative energy companies to invest in because of its performance.

Additionally, major retailers such as Walmart and Sam's Club are planning to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure at their locations, reflecting rising demand for environmentally friendly technologies.

The growing investment in clean economy stocks benefits more than just investors and the environment. It creates a domino effect that involves workers and consumers, too. 

For workers, projects involving eco-friendly energy could mean more jobs in the future. At the same time, as more companies shift to green technology, it becomes more accessible for consumers to make eco-conscious choices.

As momentum builds, the shift to more affordable energy is shaping up to be more than a climate solution — it's a smart economic strategy. 

With strong returns, rising demand, and long-term stability, the green economy is creating opportunities that reach across industries and borders.

