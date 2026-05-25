North Carolina homeowners brace for statewide insurance hike as families warn of added strain

The situation also shows how decisions made by insurers can ripple through entire communities.

North Carolina homeowners are about to pay more to protect their homes, even after state officials scaled back a much steeper proposal from insurers.

Starting June 1, average homeowners insurance rates across the state will rise 7.5%, adding fresh pressure for families already coping with high housing costs and expensive storm recovery.

After talks with Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey and insurers, the increase was finalized, according to WRAL News.

Insurers first sought a statewide average hike of 42%, which Causey rejected in 2024.

The final agreement is significantly lower, but it still means higher monthly bills for many households.

Bankrate figures put average North Carolina homeowners insurance at about $2,951 a year, or around $246 a month for a home with $300,000 in dwelling coverage. That is already above the national average of $2,424 annually.

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The issue has become especially painful in parts of the state most vulnerable to severe weather. According to a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report, some communities experienced inflation-adjusted premium increases of more than 50% from 2019 to 2024, particularly in storm-prone coastal areas.

Democratic leaders say the latest increase adds to a broader pattern of policy non-renewals, denied claims, and rising premiums that are making it harder for people to stay financially stable.

Even a smaller-than-requested increase can force difficult tradeoffs. Higher insurance premiums add to mortgage payments, property taxes, maintenance costs, and rebuilding expenses after disasters.

Small business owners face similar strain, especially when both home and commercial policies rise after a major storm.

People in western North Carolina said those costs can escalate quickly.

Resident Tony Dunn said his premiums have nearly tripled over six years, including a 30% jump after Hurricane Helene, even though his home was not damaged.

"We moved here because we thought we weren't going to have insurance issues," he said, per WRAL News.

Business owner Alex Webber said both her homeowners and business insurance premiums rose by about 50% after Helene flooded her Madison County business.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said its role is to make sure insurers can pay claims while also ensuring rates are not excessive or discriminatory.

The department stopped short of calling the situation an "insurance crisis," but it did offer several ways homeowners can reduce costs, including shopping around, reviewing whether they are carrying the right amount of coverage, asking about available discounts, and considering a higher deductible if they can afford more out-of-pocket risk.

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