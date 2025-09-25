Lawmakers take aim at concerning health hazard that's been hiding in plain sight: 'Really important'

"Am I the only one that doesn't know about this?"

North Carolina just took a step toward protecting patients by banning a chemical that's been hiding in plain sight. Under the new Toxic-Free Medical Devices Act, the state will phase out IV bags and tubing made with diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), a harmful additive linked to cancer, birth defects, and hormone disruption.

Local news outlet WYFF reported that by 2030, IV bags with intentionally added DEHP will be prohibited, and by 2035, the prohibition will also extend to IV tubing. Manufacturers, sellers, and distributors who fail to comply will face fines of $5,000 per violation — with penalties escalating for repeat offenses.

DEHP is used as a plasticizer to make medical products flexible. However, because it doesn't chemically bind to plastic, it can leach into IV fluids and enter a patient's bloodstream. Vulnerable groups — like children, pregnant women, and chemotherapy patients — face the highest risks from exposure.

Stephanie Pitts, a registered nurse and vice president of IV manufacturer B. Braun, explained: "Nurses, doctors, we take an oath to do no harm and to protect our patients. So to know that there's a toxic chemical that could potentially leach into the very fluids that I'm hanging … to save a life is a concern."

This move is good news for healthcare professionals who've been sounding alarms about DEHP for years, noting that it was banned from children's toys back in 2008 but continued to linger in hospitals. North Carolina is the second state (after California) to put this ban in place, with more expected to follow.

IV company B. Braun already nixed DEHP two decades ago, instead using recyclable polypropylene, proving that safer solutions are possible. Baxter, another IV maker, plans to be completely DEHP-free by 2035. This decision offers hope for a safer healthcare system, where common items like IVs don't come with hidden risks.

"When I started learning about DHP, I wondered, am I the only one that doesn't know about this? We … conducted a national survey … and we learned that 75% of nurses did not know that their IV bags may contain a chemical," Pitts said.

State representative and physician Timothy Reeder said, "We use IV bags every day. And I didn't realize that there was a chemical in [them] used in the manufacture that was potentially harmful to our patients … if we can [use] legislation to minimize the risk for our patients, that's a really important policy consideration."

