'Ladies, free yourself from the nail salon': Woman shares the small changes putting real money back in her pocket

"I do not understand why more people don't do it."

Amid rising costs, one person's no-frills budget reset is making the rounds online.

In a Reddit post, one user shared how cutting back on a handful of everyday habits, including salon visits, convenience coffee, and extra driving, started putting "real" money back in their pocket.

A Reddit user said that, after taking a closer look at their finances, they began noticing routine expenses that no longer felt worth it.

They described themself as someone living alone in Canada on what they called an average salary and said the changes were less about extreme frugality and more about finally recognizing where money was quietly slipping away.

Some of their swaps were simple. They started packing lunch instead of driving home on breaks, walking to nearby errands instead of using the car, and relying on instant coffee at work instead of making daily café stops.

Others were bigger recurring cuts, including canceling cable, bundling their phone and internet bill, and preparing inexpensive freezer meals such as soups, casseroles, and mac and cheese.

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Their most talked-about savings came from beauty spending.

"Stopped getting my nails done. Ladies, free yourself from the nail salon. $70 back in my pocket every month," they wrote.

They also said they stopped paying salon prices for haircuts and color, opting instead for at-home trims and box dye.

Commenters were largely supportive. One wrote, "I bet if you added up the savings, even using estimates, this is a nice chunk of change saved!"

For one person, skipping a $70 monthly nail appointment alone adds up to $840 a year. Add in fewer takeout meals, less gas burned on unnecessary trips, fewer impulse shopping runs, and lower utility use from air-drying dishes and clothes, and the savings can become noticeable without requiring a total lifestyle overhaul.

There can also be side benefits beyond the budget. Walking instead of driving can reduce fuel use, and hanging clothes to dry can cut energy consumption.

Many "default" expenses, like salon visits, cable packages, or daily takeout coffee, are optional for some people, even if they once felt automatic.

Not every tip will work for every household. Walking errands depends on distance and safety, and DIY haircuts are not for everyone.

Others suggested the library, park walks, audiobooks, and free streaming services such as Tubi and Pluto as lower-cost alternatives to shopping or going out.

"The packing your lunch is an easy and huge hack for savings. I do not understand why more people don't do it. I'd rather grab misc. crap out of my fridge for lunch than spend $20-30 on takeout," one person commented.

"I'm using lower temps on my laundry," another added.

One commenter suggested an ad blocker to limit impulse buys. "Get an ad blocker for social media especially Facebook. Their algorithm really has my number and I wind up buying useless stuff unless I use the browser that blocks ads."

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