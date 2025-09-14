Oil company heads spark backlash after details emerge about lavish travel: 'That math doesn't add up'

An August report from Sahara Reporters discussed why Nigerian oil company leaders face suspicion from lawmakers after booking several private jets for trips abroad.

Only a few months after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) board leaders and upper management enjoyed a getaway in Kigali, Rwanda, by way of five private jets, such transport once again whisked them away to Brazil.

Whether the Brazil trip's purpose was for business or leisure is uncertain. However, the flights to Rwanda took the team to the luxurious Kigali Marriott Hotel, where they booked the entire hotel.

These questionable trips raise more concern after the Nigerian Senate asked the NNPC to validate the ₦210 trillion ($139.4 billion) in its audited statements from 2017 to 2023. According to Sahara Reporters, the lawmakers found the reported expenses and receivables to be "mind-boggling."

Nigerian Senate Committee Chairman Senator Aliyu Wadada asked: "How can a subsidiary report trillions in profit while the parent company bleeds losses? That math doesn't add up."

The Nigerian Senate is holding the NNPC accountable, and the actions of other oil companies are also being brought to light. For example, researchers who contributed to the Environmental Integrity Project found that oil companies have funneled billions of tax dollars into expanding plastic plants in the United States, mostly next to communities with people of color.

While it hasn't been made an act, public advocacy nonprofit Public Citizen proposed prosecuting oil companies for "climate homicide" and involuntary manslaughter thanks to ignored warnings about life-threatening pollution.

Speaking of pollution, the excessive private jet usage by the NNPC, other corporations, and the average billionaire, regardless of industry, continues to impact the planet. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) recently reported that private jets released up to 19.5 million tonnes (over 21.4 million tons) of greenhouse gas toxins in 2023, a 25% increase over the past decade.

The ICCT further reports that such toxic gases from these jets affect human respiratory and cardiac health. They also lead to ongoing climate overheating, which is responsible for increasingly devastating weather patterns.

That's one reason why Canada introduced a 10% tax, the Select Luxury Items Tax Act, on the sale and importation of luxury vehicles known for high pollution, such as private jets.

