  • Business Business

Automotive giant shares incredible success story after completion of unusual project: 'We've been amazed'

"It's fantastic to continue that journey."

by Simon Sage
"It’s fantastic to continue that journey."

Photo Credit: iStock

Nissan recently finished rehabilitating marshland by one of its UK factories to be a better home for wildlife. This rewilding project was made in conjunction with the construction of a new solar panel array. 

"We've carried out the rewilding close to where we built our first wind farm nearly 20 years ago and near our second solar farm, so this part of the plant has been the focus of our sustainability drive," said engineering manager Andy Barker. "It's fantastic to continue that journey and we've been amazed at how quickly and how many of the various animals have taken up residence."

The animals that have found a home in the area include water voles, amphibians, bats, badgers, owls, herring gull, buzzards, kestrels, deer, and great crested newts. After removing invasive shrubs, Nissan has been able to get bee orchid, white clover, cowslip, and garden lupin growing to provide a healthy habitat. All in all, the project took a little over a year to complete. 

Wind and solar now provide 20% of the Nissan Sunderland Plant's energy needs, but that's only the start. The goal is to have it running on 100% renewables by 2030 as a part of its EV36Zero initiative. This will also help the plant become a template for Nissan to build electric vehicles elsewhere in the world. Nissan is aiming for net neutrality in its products company-wide by 2050. 

Rewilding is a great way to prop up flagging pollinator populations and build resilience against increasingly violent weather patterns. You can get in on these benefits at home, too. Take a look at our guide on rewilding your yard in order to bring biodiversity to your doorstep. 

Of course, it's great to see Nissan embracing biodiversity, EVs, and sustainable power all in equal measure. Just be sure to do your homework when big name brands make sustainability claims. These can often be the product of rigorous greenwashing

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

"The second solar farm project allowed us to transform the existing marshland by adding a further pond and a maintained new grassland," said Barker. "It was about taking a holistic approach that included eco-diversity as well as renewable energy."

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x