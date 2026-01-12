Nissan unveils sleek new EV model with impressive features: 'Looks darn good'

Marking the latest addition to its N-series lineup in China, Nissan recently introduced the NX8, a midsize New Energy Vehicle developed in partnership with Dongfeng.

According to CarScoops, the NX8 joins the N6 and N7 sedans with a clean, modern design. The front end ditches a traditional grille in favor of a smooth fascia with a full-width LED daytime running light, while flush door handles and sculpted lines give the SUV a sleek profile. OLED taillights also stretch across the rear.

In terms of size, the NX8 is longer than Nissan's popular Rogue and slightly shorter than the Pathfinder; however, the longer wheelbase could mean more interior space for passengers and cargo. Nissan hasn't revealed interior photos yet, but the cabin is expected to mirror the minimalist, tech-forward layout seen in the N6 and N7. The car might also have advanced driver assistance features based on the roof-mounted lidar unit.

Nissan confirmed the NX8 will be offered with multiple electrified powertrains. The fully electric versions will feature either a 288-horsepower single-motor setup or a more powerful 335-horsepower variant. There will also be a plug-in hybrid or range-extender option available. All versions of the vehicle will use lithium iron phosphate batteries supplied by CATL, known for durability and fast-charging capability.

The NX8 is set to launch in China in the first half of 2026, with exports to other markets likely to follow. If pricing lands anywhere near Nissan's other N-series vehicles, this SUV could become a compelling option for drivers looking to make their next car electric.

Commenters were intrigued by the reveal, sharing mixed reactions.

"Looks darn good!" one wrote.

Another said, "Looks interesting for a Nissan. Bland as a Chinese car. But somehow good in the mix. will it outshine the xtrail?"

