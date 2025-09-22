Officials launch ambitious program to solve troubling waste crisis: 'Brings communities and partners together'

Recycling in major U.S. cities may seem like a fairly easy task, but in many smaller communities, it can often bring challenges, including a lack of facilities and access for residents.

Now, according to local outlet WZMQ 19 News, officials in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are tackling those challenges with a new state initiative.

Developed by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the NextCycle Michigan program will connect organizations with funding and technical expertise to local communities, expanding their capacity for recycling and reuse.

After a study discovered that 38 percent of the area's household garbage consisted of organic material, the Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region put together a composting program to save these materials from ending up in landfills.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has reported that "landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions" in the country. This heat-trapping gas contributes to the already massive amounts of pollution overheating our planet.

The state of Michigan aims to divert half of its food waste from landfills and recycle at least 45 percent of its recyclable materials by 2030. Officials say projects such as the composting program and NextCycle are vital to meeting these goals, according to WZMQ 19.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Other NextCycle programs will include increasing the capacity for e-waste and scrap metal facilities, expanding roadside recycling, and finding new purposes for old mine waste.

The programs are not only a significant step toward meeting the state's recycling and reuse objectives but a step toward helping residents live healthier lives. With less waste ending up in landfills, the region can expect cleaner air, water, and soil, which could contribute to a reduction in health issues.

The composting program could also support farmers, saving them time and money that would otherwise be spent purchasing or making compost themselves. These programs can foster community spirit and unify residents working toward common goals.

As recycling specialist Tracy Tomaszewski told WZMQ 19 News, "NextCycle brings communities and partners together to figure out where new facilities, drop-off sites, and food waste programs can make the biggest impact."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.