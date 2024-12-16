Members of one of the world's most powerful media conglomerates could soon be called before a public inquiry: 'It's as dodgy as it gets'

A political party in Australia plans to call the leaders of a media conglomerate to a public hearing after four of its tabloids ran articles greenwashing the effects of the dirty energy industry.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Greens Sen. Sarah Hanson-Young is leading an effort to hold News Corp Australia accountable for publishing in the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Advertiser, and The Courier Mail stories about the advantages of using gas while discreetly listing the gas company-backed sponsors of the report.

The "exclusive" stories made the cover page and were part of a weeklong editorial series touting the energy source despite a looming shortage. They urged the nation to "step on the gas" to prevent households from experiencing blackouts and needing to pay soaring energy costs.

🗣️ Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

They continued on pages six and seven, where it was revealed that gas companies APA Group, Santos, Tamboran, and Jemena financed the report.

"This isn't journalism — it's fossil fuel propaganda. It's as dodgy as it gets," Hanson-Young said. "We know that the social licence for coal and gas is rapidly melting as climate change gets worse and the public learn more about who is responsible."

News Corp had yet to comment on the call for an inquiry, though the Herald noted that it could refuse to appear. Still, Senate committees "reserve the power to compel" them to show up.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The irony of the reports is that renewable energy could solve the country's gas crisis and help homeowners put money back into their accounts. After all, experts predicted that some Australians would experience a 7% reduction in their energy bills since the country began investing more in solar, wind, and hydro power.

The transition from dirty fuels to clean energy is pertinent, particularly since Australia set a record for the warmest August ever, with some areas reaching 107 degrees Fahrenheit. While parts of the country still push a gas-centered agenda, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to secure a greener future.

"We will look to call Murdoch media executives before our greenwashing inquiry in the new year to explain their disregard for basic journalistic ethics and their longstanding campaign against climate science," Hanson-Young added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.