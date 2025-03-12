University unveils incredible $7 million dorm renovation with unique feature: 'Current students love it'

"Now they're more likely to go out and go all-electric themselves."

New York University renovated a student dormitory to make it an environmentally sustainable addition to campus.

As The New York Times reported, the Rubin Hall dorm renovation cost $7 million and took 15 months to complete. It included updates to student rooms, common spaces, and staff workspaces.

The new dorm has custom-made windows, hot water boiler systems, and retrofitted designs that meet passive house and sustainability standards. The architectural designers paid special attention to the building's historical aspects to preserve and maintain its landmark status.

These updates are part of the university's goal to stop burning dirty energy and go fully electric by 2040. The university also hopes the building updates will positively impact students' learning environment.

"How do you value students who did better on an exam because they got a good night's sleep, could focus better, or write a better paper?" asked Cecil Scheib, NYU's chief sustainability officer. "I don't know how to put a dollar value on it, but it's our mission."

Sustainable building renovations like this one at NYU are encouraging because they inspire others to make upgrades that benefit people and the planet.

Earth-friendly building materials and practices improve air quality, conserve water, and reduce energy use. They help inhabitants live healthier lives and reduce the building's carbon footprint and environmental impact.

There are also the enticing benefits of saving money on utility bills and boosting a building's value after moving from traditional infrastructure to energy-efficient upgrades.

Fortunately, the sustainable construction and renovation field has been seeing impressive developments lately.

For example, the Forest Service has explored ways to use the renewable resource of timber instead of pollution-producing steel and concrete. Also, seaweed shows promise as an insulating building material in sustainable construction.

One Facebook user commented on New York University's post about the Rubin Hall renovation: "My daughter lives there right now. She loves it!"

"Don't discount the multiplier effect of these investments," Columbia Business School climate economist Gernot Wagner commented. "Current students love it, sure. Now they're more likely to go out and go all-electric themselves, when they get the choice."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.