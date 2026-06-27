New York man sentenced to prison after mimicking crypto influencers in $1.4 million scheme

Promises of fixed profits, especially over short periods such as 30 to 90 days, are warning signs.

A New York man was sentenced in federal court after being accused of using fake online identities tied to prominent crypto figures, in a scheme that authorities say brought in more than $1.4 million.

What happened?

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, 39-year-old Noman Saleem of Queens and Levittown received a 15-month federal prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow. He will also serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities said the fraud operated from December 2020 through at least March 2021 and relied on Telegram accounts that portrayed Saleem as well-known figures in the crypto space.

Prosecutors said victims were persuaded to send digital assets for supposed staking or other investment deals that promised "guaranteed returns," and that he later stopped responding after taking control of the funds.

Investigators said the Telegram setup included usernames made to resemble those of crypto influencers, a public channel that attracted thousands of followers, and a paid VIP group that cost about $500 to $600 in crypto.

Court documents also say he created another username resembling a different influencer's handle and used the channels to pitch 30- to 90-day staking rewards, telling investors that larger deposits would bring larger returns.

Prosecutors said the scheme generated at least $1,415,067.14 in combined crypto and U.S. dollar value. They also said the government recovered much of that amount through seizures.

Why does it matter?

The scheme used the language of crypto staking and investment offers. Crypto staking is a real activity in parts of the digital asset market, and cryptocurrencies can have practical uses.

However, crypto transactions can move quickly, are often difficult to reverse, and may be hard to trace without law enforcement involvement. Claims of special access, insider knowledge, or "guaranteed returns" are warning signs.

A familiar username, a polished Telegram channel, or a paid VIP group can create a false sense of legitimacy, particularly for newcomers still learning how digital wallets, public keys, and private keys work.

Ultimately, the case involved impersonation and false promises, not legitimate crypto activity.

What can I do?

Verifying identities outside the app or platform where an investment pitch appears can help confirm whether someone is actually a public figure or experienced investor.

Promises of fixed profits, especially over short periods such as 30 to 90 days, are warning signs. Public keys and wallet addresses can receive crypto, but once funds are sent to a wallet controlled by a fraudster, recovering them may be extremely difficult.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes announced the sentencing with Jimmy Paul, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, and prosecutors said the government was able to seize much of the stolen value.

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