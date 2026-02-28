States follow California's divisive ruling on e-bikes: 'We shouldn't have to'

California's divisive crackdown on electric bikes isn't confined to the Golden State.

New Jersey has already passed some of the strictest e-bike requirements in the nation, requiring riders to have a driver's license, registration, and insurance by this summer.

According to Electrek, New York has now joined California in proposing registration and license-plate requirements for most e-bikes.

The controversial idea, dubbed Priscilla's Law, isn't new. However, outcry has been growing over dangerous riding behavior, especially in densely populated urban areas like New York City.

Complaints have emerged of riders running red lights and stop signs, going the wrong way on one-way streets, and endangering pedestrians on sidewalks. With Class 3 e-bikes reaching top speeds of 28 miles per hour, allowing reckless riding to continue is a disaster waiting to happen.

Supporters of these proposals argue that e-bike registrations and license plates would make it easier for authorities to hold offenders accountable for irresponsible riding. The risk of a hefty fine or the loss of riding privileges could be enough to disincentivize risky behavior.

Critics say the proposals would remove one of the main reasons why numerous riders have leveled up to e-bikes: affordability. As they are suitable for longer distances, e-bikes can frequently replace car commutes and save riders hundreds of dollars on energy each year.

However, requiring registrations and license plates would add to the economic burden of owning a bike, increasing pressure on lower-income workers who already spend a larger portion of their income on transportation, utility bills, and everyday essentials like groceries.

Advocacy groups have also expressed concerns about the potential for overzealous regulation and racial profiling.

"Overregulation without enforcement feasibility breeds selective enforcement. And selective enforcement breeds lawsuits," one Electrek commenter suggested.

"We shouldn't have to have a license/register in order to ride an e-bike, because e-bikes are not motorcycles/mopeds, e-bikes are bicycles that should not need any license/plates/registration for anyone to ride an e-bikes, that's the core freedom of e-bikes," another argued.

Further complicating matters is the fact that e-bikes can help reduce traffic congestion and improve local air quality in areas where ridership is high. If strict regulations cause people to ditch e-bikes for more polluting modes of transportation, these gains could be lost.

For now, the debate over how to balance public safety and accountability continues as lawmakers weigh how to "thread that needle" in states like New York, per Electrek.

