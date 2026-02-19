Groups slam state's 'ridiculous' new e-bike law as discriminatory: 'I don't see the need for it'

"It's what I have for my transportation."

Electric bikes bring a wealth of benefits. For some, they offer a crucial connection to the outside world. For others, they represent a cleaner, more affordable way to get around.

In New Jersey, a debate over how to balance accessibility and public safety is heating up after the Garden State approved one of the most restrictive e-bike laws in the country following a slate of crashes.

According to WHYY, all e-bike users will need a driver's license, registration, and insurance by the beginning of the summer. Previously, the law placed e-bikes into three tiers based on their motor size and speed. Only Class 3 e-bikes (with maximum assisted speeds of 28 mph) required specialized motorized bicycle licenses.

Supporters say the move is a win for public safety and health. E-bike injuries have surged as more and more people adopt them, leading many to call for policy reforms and public awareness campaigns to promote responsible use. This includes wearing a helmet and following the rules of the road. Some jurisdictions have enacted age restrictions.

Not everyone is on board with this iteration of New Jersey's e-bike law. Steve Giocondo, who said he only uses his e-bike's motor on steep hills, told WHYY that he believes the law is overzealous.

"Is it a way to generate income for the state? I don't know," he said. "I'm hoping that the New Jersey Legislature can tamp this down a bit. I don't see the need for it."

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, added that the law would unduly burden immigrants.

"I think it's ridiculous that we're passing laws that are going to put immigrant and working-class communities in greater contact with police, at greater risk of racial profiling," Torres told WHYY.

Now, uncertainty abounds for community members such as Arturo, a Mercer County resident who uses a low-speed e-bike to get to work. He told WHYY he is fearful of registering the e-bike or obtaining a license through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

"I can't afford a car and insurance. It's what I have for my transportation," Arturo said. "I have to work to support my family. I have to go to my job."

