Lawmakers push sweeping new bill that would have major impact on crypto industry: 'Inordinate amount'

Legislation has been proposed in New York state to increase taxes on cryptocurrency mining and establish expiration dates on permits.

The New York lawmakers behind it are attempting to crack down on the explosive crypto industry that requires excessive energy to operate, according to Politico.

"Cryptocurrency mining facilities use an inordinate amount of energy that [are] creating tremendous environmental issues, creating tremendous economic issues, and have … very little business case to exist in New York state," said Anna Kelles, a Democratic Assemblymember, per the publication.

What's being proposed is an excise tax on crypto mining operations to fund affordability programs.

"The bill ensures that the companies driving up New Yorkers' electricity rates pay their fair share, while providing direct relief to families struggling with rising utility costs," New York state Senator Liz Krueger said in a press release.



Senator Krueger cited data showing that crypto mining facilities lead to higher electricity bills statewide and that electricity consumption from cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence could double by 2026.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Lawmakers in New York also want to set a two-year expiration date for air quality permits. Currently, crypto operations are allowed to continue operating under expired permits as long as they have filed for renewal.

Companies have been known to repurpose former gas plants to power crypto mining, but that could interfere with New York's pollution-reduction goals.

Crypto has been a complex and controversial industry since its inception. Because it's rapidly growing, local governments and environmental advocacy groups have pushed for tighter regulations and more oversight on the companies behind it.

It's true that some crypto operations are powered by clean energy and even finance the development of sustainability projects. But, just like massive AI data centers, crypto mining demands huge amounts of energy to operate, and it's not always clean.

All of this extra energy use — as well as the water wasted while cooling data centers — is bad for the environment and a drain on crucial resources.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.