New York towns can now apply for $18 million to cut emissions and brace for extreme weather

The Empire State's latest funding round gives municipalities a chance to invest before the next disaster strikes.

New York communities looking to get ahead of floods, extreme heat, and pollution have a new funding opportunity, as FingerLakes1.com reported.

State environmental officials announced applications are open for grants totaling at least $18 million, money intended to help local governments cut pollution, boost resilience, and get ready for more severe weather.

What's happening?

Applications are being accepted from municipalities statewide through the Climate Smart Communities Grant program using the Consolidated Funding Application system, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The deadline is 4 p.m. July 31.

At least $17 million is earmarked for implementation work, and single awards can run from $35,000 to $2 million. Communities can use that money for projects such as flood protection, infrastructure safeguards, renewable energy upgrades, and transportation changes that support walking and biking.

A separate $1 million pool will support planning, inventory, and assessment work connected to the state's Climate Smart Communities Certification program. That means municipalities can apply not only for physical improvements but also for the studies and planning needed to move those projects forward.

Qualifying proposals include efforts to lower vehicle pollution, divert food waste from landfills, restore natural areas, prepare for extreme heat, and install renewable energy at municipal facilities, as FingerLakes1.com noted.

Why does it matter?

The grants can help pay for more resilient roads, cleaner air, lower energy bills for public facilities, and safer neighborhoods when storms or heat waves hit.

Many communities are facing the growing financial burden of climate-related disasters. Flooded streets, overheated buildings, and strained stormwater systems can disrupt commutes, housing, school operations, and public health.

Projects that encourage walking and cycling can reduce tailpipe pollution while expanding affordable ways to get around. Efforts to divert food waste from landfills can cut methane pollution, one of the most potent heat-trapping gases.

For small municipalities that may not have large budgets, state support can mean the difference between delaying resilience work and getting it done.

What's being done?

Money for the program comes from the state Environmental Protection Fund and the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

The release noted that municipalities must cover half the cost of a project, though the required local share can fall to 20% for disadvantaged communities or places that receive financial hardship assistance.

Eligible applications span early-stage technical work and broad planning as well as capital projects, including engineering reviews, feasibility analyses, smart growth efforts, renewable energy initiatives, and resilience upgrades.

Projects can include protecting neighborhoods from flooding, reducing municipal energy use, and making streets safer for people outside of cars.

New York's latest funding round gives towns a chance to invest before the next disaster strikes.

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