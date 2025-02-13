Governor's controversial decision to delay major initiative to lower utility bills sparks outcry: 'Disappointing'

Millions of New Yorkers looking forward to lower utility bills may need to wait longer after a state announcement put those savings on hold, reported Spectrum News 1.

What happened?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she won't move forward with the state's "cap and invest" plan right now, citing worries about high gas prices. The program would make companies pay for releasing pollution while funding clean power projects and sending money back to New Yorkers through utility bill rebates.

State lawmakers wanted the program running by 2027 to meet New York's goals for a cleaner future. Senate Environmental Conservation Committee chair Pete Harckham voiced his concern: "What was disappointing was that there was no mention of climate change, the environment, or specifically cap and invest pertaining to climate change."

Why is this delay concerning?

This pause could slow New York's progress toward building healthier communities. The program aims to reduce air pollution by 85% by 2050 while putting money back in people's pockets through rebates. Without it, New Yorkers may face higher costs from extreme weather damage, like the recent California wildfires that strained taxpayers.

Senator Liz Krueger noted that delaying action now could mean paying more later, as infrastructure costs tend to rise over time. The program would make big polluters responsible for cleaning up environmental damage instead of leaving the bill for everyday New Yorkers.

What's being done about it?

State leaders aren't giving up, reported Zaman. Senator Kevin Parker is working on his own proposal to get the program moving. Meanwhile, Hochul did sign a major law last month creating a fund paid for by oil and gas companies to help communities deal with extreme weather events.

You can speak up by contacting your state representatives to show support for programs that save money while creating cleaner neighborhoods. Local environmental groups also offer ways to get involved in community efforts for affordable clean energy.

