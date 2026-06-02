Australia's first 8-hour battery gets go-ahead as 144 Tesla Megapacks prepare to transform the grid

Australia's first eight-hour battery energy storage system has cleared a major hurdle. The project pairs 144 Tesla Megapacks with an existing solar farm in New South Wales, aiming to help keep electricity flowing long after the sun goes down.

According to ESS News, renewable energy developer RWE said Australia's energy market operator and transmission provider, Transgrid, and the Australian Energy Market Operator have approved operation of the 50-megawatt, 400-megawatt-hour Limondale battery energy storage system.

It is Australia's first battery designed to deliver power for eight hours, making it a long-duration storage system rather than a shorter-term backup resource. It is registered to charge at 100 megawatts and discharge at up to 50 concurrent megawatts.

The battery is in New South Wales' South-West Renewable Energy Zone, beside RWE's massive 314-megawatt Limondale solar farm, which has about 872,000 solar panels. The battery connects through the solar farm's existing 33-kilovolt substation, reducing the need for additional grid infrastructure.

RWE built the project with Tesla, Beon Energy Solutions, Lumea, and Transgrid. The battery's eight-hour sizing was a response to the New South Wales government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap. It was the first project to receive a Long Duration Storage Long-Term Energy Service Agreement through ASL's first tender.

Long-duration batteries can shift clean power to periods of high demand, such as in the evening when solar production drops but people are still using lights, appliances, and air conditioning. That can ease strain on the grid during peak periods.

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A system that stores solar energy for eight hours can improve resilience by smoothing supply swings, reducing reliance on more expensive backup generation, and strengthening the grid during extreme weather or other disruptions.

In New South Wales, where renewable energy is growing quickly, grid operators need flexible tools to balance supply and demand. The longer a battery can discharge, the more valuable it becomes in covering extended gaps in generation.

Greater reliability can mean fewer disruptions, a more stable power system, and potentially lower costs over time if utilities can avoid some of the price spikes and infrastructure spending that come with an overstretched grid.

Limondale also reflects how energy companies are increasingly building storage alongside large renewable projects rather than treating batteries as stand-alone assets. By plugging into the solar farm's existing substation, the project uses infrastructure already in place, which can save time and reduce construction complexity.

It also reflects policy support in Australia for long-duration storage. The New South Wales Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap helped shape the battery's design, and the project's long-term service agreement gives developers more certainty to invest in technology that can support the grid for hours at a time.

RWE currently has 1.7 gigawatts of battery storage operating across the United States, Europe, and Australia, with about 2.5 gigawatts more under construction.

As more of these systems come online, they can help cities, utilities, and companies make better use of cheap renewable power while improving reliability during periods of high demand.

"[It marks] a significant milestone in the development of long-duration energy storage and enhancing the reliability and resilience of the national energy system," RWE Renewables Europe and Australia CEO Sopna Sury said.

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