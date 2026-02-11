Officials roll out $10,000 'upfront incentives' for residents to get home battery backups: 'Every time there's a power outage, we don't even notice'

"Neighborhood-level power that keeps people safe when it matters most."

New Orleans homeowners could claim $10,000 to install battery storage systems after the city council unanimously approved a plan in December to boost community resilience and grid stability, all without increasing utility rates, according to a release from Together New Orleans.

As local station 4WWL explained, "When the power goes out in south Louisiana, it can happen fast and without warning."

Now, the Neighborhood Power Plan — a joint endeavor from Together New Orleans and the Alliance for Affordable Energy that has been in the works for years — will pay "upfront incentives" to homeowners and businesses to install battery storage.

Battery storage is one of the best ways to go off-grid and protect yourself during grid outages.

"Every time there's a power outage, we don't even notice it. … The batteries just step in and take that over," Uptown homeowner Architect Z Smith told 4WWL.

As Smith can attest, installing battery storage can also be a lucrative way to save money on energy bills. He said his solar panel/battery storage setup has put hundreds of dollars back in his pocket, as his utility provider pays him to use his extra power to stabilize the grid.

All in all, New Orleans' power plan has allocated $28 million for solar panels and battery storage systems, with 40% set aside to assist low-to-moderate income households.

"This is a historic step toward protecting lives in New Orleans," Nathalie Jordi of Together New Orleans said in a statement. "Instead of waiting for the grid to fail again, the City is building neighborhood-level power that keeps people safe when it matters most."

New Orleans isn't alone in its quest to improve access to battery storage. California, for example, increased incentives for battery storage several years ago.

What is available to you will depend on where you live, but there are plenty of deals to be had. EnergySage has teamed up with electrification company Qmerit to help you find the best price on a home battery storage solution. Meanwhile, Pila's plug-and-play batteries are perfect for renters and cost a fraction of the price of full home storage systems.

