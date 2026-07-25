No upfront fee, no equipment to install, no lengthy contract, and no cancellation charge.

Some PSE&G customers in Edison, New Jersey, may be able to cut their electricity costs through a new community solar offering that doesn't require rooftop panels. For eligible households, the savings would show up as credits applied to their utility bills.

What's happening?

A partnership between Edison Township and Solar Simplified is making community solar subscriptions available to qualifying residential PSE&G customers, according to Patch. Instead of putting solar equipment on their own homes, participants subscribe to a nearby solar project and get credits on their normal electric bill. That setup gives participants a 45% discount on the value of those credits.

Customers keep their current PSE&G service, and Solar Simplified combines charges into a single statement. Patch also said there is no upfront fee, no equipment to install, no lengthy contract, and no cancellation charge.

Residents can enroll online or by phone, with spaces available only until the project's capacity is fully subscribed.

Why does it matter?

For many households, rooftop solar is simply not a realistic option. Renters usually cannot install panels, and many homeowners face steep upfront costs, roof limitations, or HOA restrictions. Community solar offers a way to access solar savings without those obstacles.

Patch reported that just over half of the program's capacity is reserved for low- and moderate-income households, widening access to the savings. Households already enrolled in HEAP, SNAP, or HUD housing assistance are automatically considered income-eligible, which could make enrollment easier for people already relying on support programs.

What's being done?

According to Patch, Solar Simplified does not require customers to go through a credit screening or sign up for automatic payments.

Residents can enroll at SolarSimplified.com/Edison or by phone. Because subscriptions are limited by available solar capacity, households that wait too long could miss out once all spots are filled.

Edison Township Mayor Sam Joshi said, "My administration is dedicated to creating opportunities and partnerships through initiatives like Solar Simplified to benefit residents and make Edison a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family."

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