  • Business Business

Officials take bold action to protect US region from overlooked threat: 'This is long overdue'

"This is a good thing."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
On his last day in office, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law years in the making to protect the Garden State from invasive species.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

It's official. On his last day in office, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an act years in the making to protect the Garden State from introduced species. 

The Invasive Species Management Act bans the "sale, distribution, import, export, and propagation of certain invasive species" without a permit. 

The bill received unanimous bipartisan support in the state Senate and Assembly, according to the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, which contributed to the legislation. "This is long overdue. New Jersey was one of only five states without an invasive species law," the organization wrote. 

The same level of support occurred two years ago with another version of the act. However, Murphy vetoed that legislation. He felt it would be "duplicative and unproductive" because it didn't take into account the Department of Environmental Protection's "existing authority." 

He did acknowledge the bill's goals were "laudable," but getting to this point wasn't easy. In fact, the New Jersey Farm Bureau shared that advocates, scientists, and industry professionals worked for 22 years to establish a framework to address nuisance species.

This iteration of the act didn't elicit disqualifying concerns. Now, the DEP will create a virtual hub with information on invasive species and native alternatives

The state Invasive Species Council will be responsible for guiding policy, research, and education during the transition. 

After a grace period, repeat violations may result in fines up to $5,000. That penalty may sound steep, but introduced species that become invasive are essentially ecological wrecking balls. 

New Jersey Audubon broke down the "economic reality" in a news release celebrating the bill's approval, stating, "Invasive species cost New Jersey hundreds of millions of dollars annually through agricultural losses, increased pest management costs, reduced property values, municipal management spending, lost ecosystem services, and reduced tourism revenue."

In contrast, native plants help conserve water, reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, protect against erosion, and support the wildlife they evolved with for thousands of years. This also makes them a low-maintenance solution for anyone looking to refresh their yard. 

"I'm relieved to read that he signed this into law!" one Facebook user shared on a post from the New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

"Finally!" another agreed. 

"This is a good thing," a third enthused.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider