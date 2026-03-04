Officials take bold action to protect US region from overlooked threat: 'This is long overdue'

It's official. On his last day in office, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an act years in the making to protect the Garden State from introduced species.

The Invasive Species Management Act bans the "sale, distribution, import, export, and propagation of certain invasive species" without a permit.

The bill received unanimous bipartisan support in the state Senate and Assembly, according to the Native Plant Society of New Jersey, which contributed to the legislation. "This is long overdue. New Jersey was one of only five states without an invasive species law," the organization wrote.

The same level of support occurred two years ago with another version of the act. However, Murphy vetoed that legislation. He felt it would be "duplicative and unproductive" because it didn't take into account the Department of Environmental Protection's "existing authority."

He did acknowledge the bill's goals were "laudable," but getting to this point wasn't easy. In fact, the New Jersey Farm Bureau shared that advocates, scientists, and industry professionals worked for 22 years to establish a framework to address nuisance species.

This iteration of the act didn't elicit disqualifying concerns. Now, the DEP will create a virtual hub with information on invasive species and native alternatives.

The state Invasive Species Council will be responsible for guiding policy, research, and education during the transition.

After a grace period, repeat violations may result in fines up to $5,000. That penalty may sound steep, but introduced species that become invasive are essentially ecological wrecking balls.

New Jersey Audubon broke down the "economic reality" in a news release celebrating the bill's approval, stating, "Invasive species cost New Jersey hundreds of millions of dollars annually through agricultural losses, increased pest management costs, reduced property values, municipal management spending, lost ecosystem services, and reduced tourism revenue."

In contrast, native plants help conserve water, reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, protect against erosion, and support the wildlife they evolved with for thousands of years. This also makes them a low-maintenance solution for anyone looking to refresh their yard.

"I'm relieved to read that he signed this into law!" one Facebook user shared on a post from the New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

"Finally!" another agreed.

"This is a good thing," a third enthused.

