Officials announce tragic death of 18-year-old battling New York-New Jersey border wildfire: 'A young man full of promise, hope, and dedication'

An 18-year-old aide with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation was killed while fighting a wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border.

Dariel Vasquez died Nov. 9 when a tree fell on him, according to CBS News New York. He was a senior at Ramapo High School and was set to start college in January.

A captain of the baseball team, Vasquez was assisting firefighting crews when he was killed.

"His bravery and selflessness in those last moments were a reflection of his pure heart and unwavering commitment to others," his family wrote on GoFundMe. "Dariel was a young man full of promise, hope, and dedication."

The family also described him as compassionate, persistent, and respectful.

"Dariel's sudden passing has left a void in our family and community, yet his legacy of love and courage remains an enduring source of inspiration," they stated. "We remember him as a true hero — someone who lived his life with purpose, who put others before himself, and who sought to bring hope and positivity wherever he went."

The Jennings Creek Fire was 88% contained in New York and 90% contained in New Jersey by Friday night, the Township Journal reported. It had burned over 7,480 acres in a week, and its cause was under investigation.

The region has been without much rain for months, sparking an unusually active fire season. New York hadn't experienced such conditions since 2002, and New Jersey's 537 fires this year are about 500 more than it had last year, according to CBS.

Regional and national firefighters and other first responders have also helped battle the blaze. The smoke it produced was not expected to dissipate until there was heavy precipitation, Gothamist reported. Crews were also slated to continue working until that time as they dealt with rough terrain.

The fire danger was to remain through the weekend because of low humidity and windy weather.

