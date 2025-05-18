Experts sound off after solar industry leader shares misleading theory about rival company: 'This has so much misinformation'

Social media sites can be a great tool for information and reviews on tons of products and services, but it's important to always take what you read with a grain of salt. It's easy to be fooled by misinformation without fact-checking.

In the r/solar subreddit, a user posted a screenshot of an inaccurate Facebook post regarding brands that make solar inverters. Commenters were quick to note it featured deceptive statements.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post claimed that Deye, the manufacturer of Sol-Ark inverters, was making non-Sol-Ark inverters "non-operational" in the United States and warned people against using them.

But in the comments, members of the subreddit said the Facebook post was written by the owner of EG4, a major competitor of Sol-Ark.

"This has so much misinformation. Deye shouldn't be installed in US because it does not have the right UL listings and certifications. Sol-ark does have all of the UL listings, certs and such. Deye manufactures the Sol-Ark inverters with shared R&D, but they have many differences," one commenter said.

After the news spread online, Sol-Ark responded with a statement saying the confusion was caused by "unauthorized sales" of Deye-branded inverters.

"Though Sol-Ark has no control over Deye's actions, we recognize that the messaging conveyed through the Deye-branded inverter's screen suggests Sol-Ark can provide warranty or service for these cases, which we cannot," said Simon McLean, vice president of marketing.

McLean said the company was not responsible for Deye-branded inverters or any inverters that were not branded and sold by Sol-Ark. To remedy the situation, Sol-Ark offered any customers affected the opportunity to "purchase a new Sol-Ark inverter of equivalent performance at a substantially discounted price."

This offer was for residential households only and lasted until the end of 2024.

