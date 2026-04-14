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Factories make workers wear cameras to train AI — how long until the humans are phased out?

"The workers have no ability to refuse to wear the cameras …"

by Nick Paschal
Workers in a factory sewing clothing, wearing a camera with a headlamp.

Photo Credit: X

India has become a major player in artificial intelligence, enabling companies to replicate human-like movements through specialized training methods. However, this controversial practice has raised some valid concerns.

What's happening?

Companies like Bengaluru-based Objectways are strapping cameras to employees' heads to track their movements while they perform mundane tasks, such as folding towels or stacking boxes, in order to train AI, according to Quasa.  

Each day, the teams at these "hand movement farms" produce hundreds of clips for various tasks, scrutinized for accuracy to ensure their usefulness in training algorithms. The videos are then transferred to AI laboratories in the United States, like Meta-backed Scale AI, where neural networks interpret every detail to teach robots how to perform tasks effectively.

Why does this process matter?

The idea of using factory workers to train future humanoid robots raises several concerns, particularly that it's only a matter of time before these human workers are phased out, and they're now speeding up that process.  

One user posted on X, "The lopsided balance of power between capital and [labor]: the workers have no ability to refuse to wear the cameras which are training systems which will eventually replace the workers themselves."

The work offers modest financial compensation — around $230 to $250 per month — and much of it is tedious and repetitive. Many workers are recent graduates or those transitioning from other jobs, and they face physical strain from the demands of their roles.

Critics argue that this arrangement takes advantage of global disparities, creating wealth for companies while providing insufficient wages to workers in India. Supporters contend that such roles provide valuable job opportunities in a country with significant youth unemployment.

What is being done to stem the tide of AI growth?

The continued growth of investments in robotics raises important ethical questions. As the landscape evolves, it is crucial to consider worker rights, data ownership, and potential privacy issues arising from these practices. 

There are many benefits to AI, including its use to optimize clean energy systems, such as a weather-forecasting model that can make solar power more reliable. 

However, the data centers that power AI have faced serious pushback over the massive amounts of water and energy they consume. Residents in Ohio are even using AI to fight AI data center expansion

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