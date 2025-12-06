Lawmakers weigh controversial bill that would have major impact on crypto industry — here's what's at stake

New Hampshire lawmakers have delayed approval of House Bill 639, which would make cryptocurrency mining easier throughout the state. According to TradingView, the Senate Commerce Committee voted four to two to send the proposal for further study after receiving an unprecedented volume of public comments expressing concerns about energy use.

House Bill 639 aims to prevent local governments from restricting how much power crypto miners can use or how loud these operations can be. The legislation would also block local authorities from charging special taxes on digital asset mining operations.

Republican Rep. Keith Ammon, the bill's sponsor, said the goal promotes innovation and secures the right to mine crypto within New Hampshire.

However, the Senate Commerce Committee deadlocked twice before voting to delay the decision.

Sen. Tara Reardon from Concord said she received more emails about this bill than any other during her career, according to TradingView.

Many residents expressed worries about the potential environmental impact, high electricity usage, and noise levels from large crypto mining setups. Some feared that removing local control could make it harder for communities to address these issues themselves.

The cryptocurrency industry has many complex environmental considerations. Crypto mining, particularly for bitcoin, uses powerful computers that consume large amounts of energy to validate transactions. Large-scale operations can strain local power grids and increase electricity costs for nearby residents.

Having said that, the industry has also shown progress toward sustainability. Research from the MiCA Crypto Alliance and Nodiens revealed that coal usage in bitcoin mining dropped from 63% in 2011 to 20% in 2024, according to the article. The report also noted that renewable energy use has been rising by around 6% annually.

Some crypto operations now power themselves via clean energy sources and even finance the development of renewable energy projects. This creates opportunities for abandoned renewable energy capacity to find new uses and supports grid stability.

The New Hampshire Senate will revisit the proposal next year after further study, attempting to support the crypto sector while also addressing the environmental and community concerns.

