Government weighs sweeping action to address growing national health threat: 'There will be winners and losers in the process'

One of the world's biggest cities is taking big steps toward reducing its pollution problem.

New Delhi, India's capital and the second most-populous city in the world, is seeking to put limits on the sales of gas-powered cars, motorbikes, and scooters, Reuters reported. The plans are part of a draft policy obtained by the news agency.

The policy would allow households to buy no more than two dirty fuel-powered cars and would offer tax incentives and waivers on hybrid vehicles.

It would also ban the sale of new gas-powered two-wheeled vehicles starting in April 2027 while providing up to $350 in incentives for purchasing electric bikes and scooters.

Less than 3% of vehicles in India are electric, a number the country aims to increase to 30% by 2030.

The draft said this policy would "unlock the next phase of EV adoption, reduce air pollution and contribute to India's energy independence and net-zero targets."

A report from IQAir found New Delhi to be the second most-polluted city in the world, and the most polluted capital city. It's also one of six Indian cities in the ranking's top 10, showing that this problem is not just limited to New Delhi.

This type of pollution has major effects on the health of the local environment and population. A 2024 study found that air pollution led to roughly 135 million people worldwide dying prematurely between 1980 and 2020.

And in a poll taken in New Delhi, more than 80% of respondents said at least one family member had dealt with an illness related to the poor air quality. Half said they had recently purchased medicine or medical devices to help deal with their symptoms.

India's Supreme Court has urged authorities to take more action on reducing air pollution and has also ruled that businesses must provide evidence that backs up any sustainability claims they make.

Clearly, finding a way to solve India's pollution crisis is crucial to the nation's health. But doing so in a way that is equitable to all residents, and not just those who can afford new EVs, is also vital, researchers from The British Academy argue.

"Socially inclusive EV policies, while most desirable, involve often complex trade-offs," wrote the authors of the academy's All Change: Equitably Decarbonising India's Transportation Sector study.

"There will be winners and losers in the process. It is pertinent that a proper assessment is done to identify these individuals so that the necessary policy-level course corrections are made."

