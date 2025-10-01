New Balance unveils game-changing shoe trade-in program — here's how it works

New Balance recently expanded its sustainability efforts by launching an in-store trade-in program. Available in nearly 100 U.S. retail locations, the company's Reconsidered initiative encourages customers to trade in their gently worn New Balances for a credit toward a new pair — and for the planet's benefit.

How does New Balance Reconsidered work?

Through the expanded program, New Balance customers can bring their gently worn shoes to a participating New Balance store, where they can trade in accepted shoes for a voucher. The voucher amount depends on the product traded in, though the company says it "could be up to 25%" of the original retail price.

Trade-ins are only accepted if they are in good condition, without damage such as tears, holes, heavy stains, scuffs, or significant treadwear or insole wear. Products with heavy creasing, missing components such as laces or insoles, or unreadable or missing labels will also not be accepted.

All accepted returned shoes will then be cleaned in partnership with Tersus Solutions, a professional (and waterless) textile cleaning company. The refurbished shoes will then be listed on the company's resale platform hosted through the resale company Archive.

Previously, customers could only participate in the program by mailing in their shoes, which is still an option for those unable to visit a participating retail location. However, bringing the shoes to a store for trade-in allows customers to avoid a $7.50 fee for shipping and processing.

To see the participating New Balance location nearest you, visit the company's interactive map.

Why should I take advantage of the Reconsidered?

While clothing is often highlighted as a strain on global landfills, the impact of shoes often goes overlooked. In the U.S., at least 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year, per GotSneakers. Once discarded, these shoes can take 30 to 40 years to decompose, releasing harmful chemicals into the air and soil as they break down.

New Balance's new program aims to change that by giving customers an easy way to keep unwanted but still wearable shoes out of landfills — and rewarding them for doing so. The initiative not only extends the life of New Balance products but also gives customers an added incentive to make a sustainable choice.

Even if you don't have shoes to trade in, you can still take advantage of the program through the company's resale marketplace. Reconsidered also allows you to shop for preowned or cosmetically imperfect products at lower prices. Accepted preowned shoes are professionally cleaned and graded, so you can trust the quality and authenticity compared to third-party resale sites.

Are there similar programs to Reconsidered?

In recent years, many major brands have launched resale programs to keep products in circulation longer — and reduce strain on the planet.

Archive, the company behind New Balance's Reconsidered platform, also powers similar initiatives for Dr. Martens, The North Face, Lululemon, and others. Another resale leader, Trove, partners with Patagonia, Carhartt, Levi's, Canada Goose, Allbirds, and others.

While the details vary, these programs all share the same goal — giving used products a second life, cutting down on waste, and helping customers get value back from items they no longer use.

