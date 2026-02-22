Federal judge issues ruling to free up $5 billion for EV charging infrastructure: 'Clears the way ... to implement [plans]'

A federal judge ruled that the Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration acted unlawfully when they froze a $5 billion initiative to help build EV charging stations across the country.

According to Utility Dive, U.S. District Judge Tana Lin ruled that the agencies could not withhold funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Initiative for any reason not specified in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Trump administration "yanked the NEVI Formula Program's cord out of the outlet, calling for an instantaneous and sudden cessation of the program, at least until it could be re-started under the auspices of the new administration," Lin said in her ruling.

"Such capriciousness runs counter to the Administrative Procedure Act; it is simply not how things are lawfully done."

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The 2021 program was designed to help states build out EV charging infrastructure along highways and high-traffic areas, making it easier for electric vehicle drivers to travel without fear of running out of juice.

It covered up to 80% of the cost, provided the project met the criteria of being publicly accessible, non-proprietary (meaning any EV brand can use it), and capable of maintaining at least 6 kilowatts of charge across all its ports at once.

Initiatives like this make it easier than ever to drive an EV, but charging from home rather than relying on public charging stations is the best way to save money.

If you're interested in a home charging system, Qmerit can help you find and install the best Level 2 charger for your household and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Qmerit provides free charger installation estimates with just a few simple questions about your home or garage's electrical panel.

Pairing your charger with solar panels supercharges the savings you get from going electric, and TCD's Solar Explorer can save you time and a significant amount of money.

With concierge-level service and truly competitive bids, Solar Explorer doesn't just simplify the process — it connects you with vetted local installers, and can even save you up to $10,000 on new installations.

In this case, the issue stemmed from the administration requiring states to resubmit previously approved projects to meet new, purportedly streamlined guidelines, leaving many states to foot the bill for projects they'd already started.

Now, advocates hope the work can begin in earnest, as the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said in a press release.

"The Court's order clears the way for states to implement the NEVI plans they have worked for years to develop, and permanently bars the federal government from unlawfully withdrawing states' funds or interfering with states' implementation," it read.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







