Researchers make stunning discovery while studying wastewater: 'Total incoming load'

"There is a lack of understanding regarding the extent."

Scientists have found that a large-scale laundry facility in the Netherlands is contributing substantially to urban wastewater pollution from microplastics shedding into the environment.

What's happening?

According to the study published in Microplastics and Nanoplastics, the researchers found that at two treatment plants, at least 13% of the microplastics recorded came from the laundry facility. While the team noted that two of the wastewater plants removed at least 99.8% of the microplastics and fibers, "significant quantities of MPs are still discharged into surface water."

Although most wastewater treatment facilities can remove microplastics using activated sludge or advanced biological treatments, even achieving 72% to 94% removal still results in significant pollution in waterways.

"At present, there is a lack of understanding regarding the extent to which various sources contribute to the total incoming load of microplastics (MPs) into wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs)," the study authors noted, adding that they hope the findings will lead to improvements in control measures and regulations.

Other studies have found that synthetic textile washing and tire wear are also significant sources of plastic pollution in the oceans, with some research estimating that up to 90% of microplastics in the oceans originate from household and commercial washing.

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

Microplastics are one of the most significant global threats to public health and the environment, as they are ubiquitous and difficult to remove once released. Since the particles are so small, they can easily enter the human body through ingestion or inhalation and can contribute to numerous health problems, including heart disease, reproductive issues, neurological problems, and certain cancers. Microplastics have been found in the human brain, reproductive organs, lungs, and even placentas.

They're also a threat to food and water supplies, ecosystems, and wildlife, especially marine animals that often mistake plastic particles for food, leading to intestinal injuries and malnutrition. Plastic also contains chemicals that leach into the environment and cause further harm.

What are water treatment plants doing to reduce pollution?

As the study authors noted, the Netherlands wastewater plant uses activated sludge and biological treatments to remove microplastics. However, the team stated that it would be more effective if the laundry facility took steps to curb pollution before it enters waterways.

Public awareness campaigns that address the environmental impact of microplastics from laundry could also help inform consumers about ways to reduce microplastic shedding from clothing. Washing clothing less often and using laundry aids, such as microplastic-catching bags and washing machine filters, can also make a significant difference, according to Fashion Revolution.

