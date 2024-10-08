Netflix wants to change the way your favorite movies and shows are made — here's what's going on behind the scenes

Netflix has said it's aiming to cut the pollution it's responsible for in half by 2030, and while the progress has been marginal thus far, it's trying a few new methods to get there.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix's "Virgin River" uses batteries for power and light, "Stranger Things" uses solar-powered trailers, and "Bridgerton" uses a hydrogen power unit.

Electric trucks are also being used to transport the equipment, per Bloomberg. "Virgin River" transport coordinator Rob Fairbridge drives the trucks for two weeks before production to anticipate any problems and plan for them. He joked one of his responsibilities is a "driver therapist" because his team is not used to driving electric vehicles. It's about helping his team adjust to using the trucks.

One of the hurdles for Netflix in cutting its polluting gases is that it is at the mercy of vendors and landlords from which they get the cameras, lights, trucks, cables, and generators.

The company could mandate emission reductions, but Emma Stewart, Netflix's sustainability officer, told Bloomberg that "creating carrots that we think are as big as sticks" is a better approach.

Getting companies to change is not easy, but Fairbridge told the publication: "I don't mind change. And I think the world is going that direction."

One hour of your favorite TV show can produce a lot of polluting gases. According to Time Magazine, "a 1-hour scripted drama episode emits 41 metric tons of CO2 when filmed in L.A. versus 68 metric tons in New York, and 136 metric tons in Atlanta," per a regional analysis done in 2022.

Reducing that pollution would have a positive impact on the health of communities. NASA said that research showed that lowering polluting gases would improve air quality and human health and "prevent economic losses."

There is even evidence that this will be true. For example, a coal plant was closed in Pittsburgh, and it positively affected the health of the local communities. A study was done that showed a decrease of an average of 42% in weekly emergency room visits for heart-related illnesses.

If you want to see more of your favorite TV shows utilizing eco-friendly practices, it's always a good idea to research which shows and networks are starting these initiatives and then support them by watching them and spreading the word. Proving that people care will help to incentivize more responsible practices in the wider industry and others over time, and every bit of support adds up.

