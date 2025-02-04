  • Business Business

New study sheds light on huge potential benefits of trending policy initiative: 'Large scale of change that is needed'

"Requiring political leadership and public engagement."

by Juliana Marino
"Requiring political leadership and public engagement."

Photo Credit: iStock

New research findings underscore the co-benefits of "net zero" climate policy on a variety of factors, one of them being the reduction of air pollution. 

A study conducted in the United Kingdom estimated the mutual gains of what they nicknamed "NZ" climate policy on "the health benefits of air pollution reduction, increased active travel, outdoor exposure inequalities and indoor air pollution changes."

Published in the journal Environment International, the study examined two of the largest UK sources of air pollution: road transport and building heating. The researchers then compared the UK's existing policy to NZ policy to identify the benefits of climate-driven initiatives.

Do you worry about air pollution in your town?

All the time 💯

Often 😢

Only sometimes 😟

Never 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

According to the study, NZ policy "leads to more electric vehicles, reduced vehicle [mileage], more low carbon building heating, and reduced emissions of NO2 and PM2.5." As a result, the study ultimately identifies NZ policy as an effective solution for combatting the climate crisis and improving public health. 

The study also revealed the economic benefits of NZ policy, estimating that core air quality health benefits for the NZ building sector were £21.3 billion (about $26.4 billion USD) by 2050 and £9.1 billion (about $11.2 billion USD) for the transport sector. According to the researchers, the study shows a conservative projection of the air pollution benefits, and thus, they believe these numbers "would have doubled" had they focused on NO2 rather than PM2.5.

While the study emphasizes NZ policy as the solution, it also acknowledges the need for its widespread adoption, noting "the large scale of change that is needed." 

Watch now: Climate scientist dispels misconception that burning wood pollutes more than burning dirty energy

In the coming decades, the study states that millions of homes will require new insulation and heat pumps to achieve NZ. To reach these goals, the researchers highlight climate awareness as a key factor in driving the necessary changes throughout the UK.

"Net Zero health and economic co-benefits are large, as are the changes needed, requiring political leadership and public engagement," concluded the study.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x