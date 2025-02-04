New study sheds light on huge potential benefits of trending policy initiative: 'Large scale of change that is needed'

New research findings underscore the co-benefits of "net zero" climate policy on a variety of factors, one of them being the reduction of air pollution.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom estimated the mutual gains of what they nicknamed "NZ" climate policy on "the health benefits of air pollution reduction, increased active travel, outdoor exposure inequalities and indoor air pollution changes."

Published in the journal Environment International, the study examined two of the largest UK sources of air pollution: road transport and building heating. The researchers then compared the UK's existing policy to NZ policy to identify the benefits of climate-driven initiatives.

According to the study, NZ policy "leads to more electric vehicles, reduced vehicle [mileage], more low carbon building heating, and reduced emissions of NO2 and PM2.5." As a result, the study ultimately identifies NZ policy as an effective solution for combatting the climate crisis and improving public health.

The study also revealed the economic benefits of NZ policy, estimating that core air quality health benefits for the NZ building sector were £21.3 billion (about $26.4 billion USD) by 2050 and £9.1 billion (about $11.2 billion USD) for the transport sector. According to the researchers, the study shows a conservative projection of the air pollution benefits, and thus, they believe these numbers "would have doubled" had they focused on NO2 rather than PM2.5.

While the study emphasizes NZ policy as the solution, it also acknowledges the need for its widespread adoption, noting "the large scale of change that is needed."

In the coming decades, the study states that millions of homes will require new insulation and heat pumps to achieve NZ. To reach these goals, the researchers highlight climate awareness as a key factor in driving the necessary changes throughout the UK.

"Net Zero health and economic co-benefits are large, as are the changes needed, requiring political leadership and public engagement," concluded the study.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.