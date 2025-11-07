Concerning details come to light after officials are ousted from office: 'I can't figure out'

After youth-led protests helped overthrow Nepal's government, controversy has emerged surrounding six commercial cable car projects.

What's happening?

Former government leaders granted national priority status to projects that facilitated easier forest clearing and land acquisition in protected areas.

As Mongabay reported, former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli approved the cable car projects without proper community or environmental review.

Conservationists and attorneys have called the approvals illegal and highlighted their risks to local ecosystems and Indigenous communities.

For example, the Annapurna Sikles Cable Car project runs through a vast biodiversity hotspot in a national conservation area that's home to several globally threatened bird species.

"Given that the project lies within a protected area and is historically known for its trekking attraction, I can't figure out how such projects get approved in the first place," said Devi Jung Gurung, a municipality chairperson for the region.

Legal experts are urging Nepal's interim government to reverse the approvals for these cable car projects to limit harmful development and uphold their established conservation statuses.

Why are land protections essential?

Developments like the Nepalese cable car projects are problematic because they have significant negative impacts on the local environment. Their approval makes it easier for companies to clear ecologically and culturally significant lands for the sake of corporate profits.

Nepal's wildlife reserves and conservation areas are largely protected to safeguard the wildlife species that depend on them. They are also protected to maintain the traditional ways of life of the people who live there.

Attorneys say there is no legal basis for building infrastructure inside the established protected zones. Developers haven't made the required public announcements to make people aware of the impending work, and the new interim government has yet to reinstate the appropriate protections.

How can I help save protected lands from development?

Legal action is underway in Nepal to fight the environmentally damaging cable car projects and restore natural lands to their protected state.

Sharing news stories like this is an effective way to spread public awareness about land conservation and other critical climate issues wherever you live.

If a development project threatens a place you love, you can take local action to voice your concerns and advocate for policy change. Getting involved begins by staying informed about land protection issues and keeping up with news about how our planet's natural wonders are threatened.

You can go one step further by joining local conservation groups that focus on preserving ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Look for volunteer opportunities where you live and when you travel, or donate to organizations that share your values.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.