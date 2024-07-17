Former US energy secretary under fire for investigation findings of recently released 'favorable' report: 'It feels familiar'

The report comes just as Congressional Democrats released findings from their own multiyear investigation.

A new industry-funded report is promoting what's known as natural gas as a so-called "bridge fuel." But Congressional Democrats say this is just the latest effort by big polluters to mislead the public, according to Inside Climate News.

What's happening?

Former U.S. energy secretary Ernest Moniz released what ICN called a "favorable" report in May touting the benefits of natural gas — also known as shale gas, fossil gas, or methane gas — and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The study, called "The Future of Natural Gas in a Low-Carbon World" and notably funded by the natural gas industry, argues that gas is essential for advancing energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

However, the report comes just as Congressional Democrats released findings from their own multiyear investigation. The Democrats' report concludes that for decades, the oil and gas industry has misled the public about the gas's role as a "bridge fuel."

Why is this report concerning?

The timing of the industry-backed report raises questions. Experts say it may be an attempt by the gas industry to sway public opinion at a pivotal moment.

The Biden administration recently paused approval of new LNG export projects to assess their climate and consumer impacts. And a recent study found that when accounting for methane leaks, LNG's climate impact can be worse than coal's.

Methane, the main component of natural gas, is over 80 times more potent at warming the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term. Even small amounts of leaked methane can negate gas's lower-carbon benefits.

As Robert Howarth, the Cornell professor who published one of the first studies on this issue back in 2011, put it, "It feels familiar."

"Shale gas is clearly as bad or worse than coal, no matter what industry funded people want to spin," Howarth said. "And even if I were wrong, it's just not the time to be promoting any fossil fuels."

What's being done about natural gas pollution?

Fortunately, there are reasons to hope.

Sens. Whitehouse and Manchin, who spoke at the gas report's release, have voiced support for swiftly transitioning to renewable energy to achieve true energy security.

The latest government incentives are also accelerating the shift to clean power. The Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure law provide billions in funding for renewables, home electrification, and more.

Thankfully, you also have the power to be part of the solution.

Start by cutting down on gas-powered appliances and vehicles. Consider an electric stove or heat pump to keep harmful methane out of your home and the atmosphere.

Choosing chicken over beef even one day a week is shown to reduce pollution and boost health. And sealing up drafts and leaks keeps more gas in pipes and out of the air.

Every choice adds up. By taking these simple, money-saving steps, you'll be building a safer future block by block — for yourself and our planet.

