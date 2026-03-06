Notre Dame researchers sound alarm as energy 'death spiral' threatens to trap US homeowners: '[An] expensive, unstable mid-transition state'

"None of these systems were designed with their own obsolescence in mind."

At a substantial benefit to themselves and to the planet, homeowners these days are increasingly choosing to upgrade to electric systems for heating, cooling, appliances, and all their other needs.

Unfortunately, for those who don't, natural gas pipelines are becoming an all-around drain.

What's happening?

In this day and age, gas appliances are everywhere, from stovetops to water heaters. However, as going electric becomes a more and more promising option for homeowners looking to slash their energy bills while reducing their carbon impacts, America's natural gas pipelines are beginning to go down in what researchers at the University of Notre Dame have termed a "death spiral."

While petroleum refineries face major supply losses if they operate below a certain benchmark efficiency, natural gas pipelines experience a financial toll when they have to dispense their fuel supply to fewer customers. The result, in either case, manifests as higher prices for the consumer.





Why is this "death spiral" important?

While existing models for declining dirty fuel dependence might account for gradual changes at a large scale, the current push for decarbonization renders these frameworks virtually inapplicable to the rate at which homeowners are making the switch.

"None of these systems were designed with their own obsolescence in mind," noted one Notre Dame researcher.

With natural gas providers spreading their supply across the same pipelines, power and maintenance costs are sure to rise for gas appliances. Moreover, since the fossil fuel market is in uncharted territory with the turn to electricity, homeowners with gas appliances may face consequences for which they are woefully unprepared.

What's being done about rising dirty fuel prices?

The research team at Notre Dame put forth a few recommendations, including facility viability threshold tracking and collaboration across consumer boundaries, but legalities like anti-collusion laws make adaptation difficult.

Meanwhile, recording fossil fuel facility outcomes is essential to staying prepared with replacement facilities. According to these scientists, failure to properly track and determine transition points could result in an "expensive, unstable mid-transition state."

For your part, choosing renewable energy alternatives to fossil fuels may be in your best interest.

Now that polluting fuels are on the decline, going electric may be one of the only ways to avoid a monthly price hike in your energy bills.

