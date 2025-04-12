Onlooker shares fascinating photo of hotel's unique yard display: 'Wish this is way more common'

"More of this please."

Many businesses incorporate unique ways to help the environment and their local ecosystems.

Such is the case with a business in Munich, Germany, according to one Redditor who shared a photo of the hotel's unique yard display.

They captioned the photo of the yard, "Waste vegetation from hotel groundskeeping is bounded alongside the pavement to create insect and bird habitat."

Other Reddit users were impressed with the hotel's yard design. One Redditor exclaimed, "Wish this is way more common!"

While the original poster didn't include any more explanation of the design besides their caption, using waste vegetation in this way helps encourage a diverse local ecosystem by attracting native insects and birds.

Though the hotel uses waste vegetation, individual gardeners can achieve the same effect by planting native plants in their yards. Not only can one attract diverse birds and insects that way, encouraging a healthy ecosystem, but with a native plant lawn, individuals can save time and money on lawn maintenance.

Native plant lawns can also save on water bills, as native plants tend to require less water than non-native plants. Plus, using native plants requires little to no use of fertilizers and chemicals, making one's yard a healthier place to be.

Native plants provide nectar for pollinators, such as bees and hummingbirds, who not only keep ecosystems healthy but ultimately help protect human food supplies.

While native plants vary from region to region, a few common ones you can use to get started include buffalo grass, clover, goat's beard, and blue grama. Best of all, you don't have to redo your entire lawn to reap the benefits of native plants; even replacing a small section of your yard will help your local ecosystem and save you time and money.

Reddit commenters agreed that the Munich hotel's yard set-up was cool. One Redditor stated, "More of this please."

Another commented, "I love Germany sustainability practices."

