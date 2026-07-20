National Trust joins West Virginia fight over bottling plant, warns historic village faces ruin

Preservation groups have elevated a West Virginia development dispute to the national stage, saying a proposed bottled-water facility could both transform an unusual historic village beyond repair and set a precedent that weakens safeguards elsewhere in the state.

What happened?

At issue, as West Virginia Explorer reported, is Sidewinder Enterprises' proposal for a one-million-square-foot operation for water extraction, processing, and bottling beside the Middleway Historic District in Jefferson County.

The 18th-century village includes about 60 historic buildings dating to the 1700s and 1800s, along with a Civil War hospital, a battlefield, and marked and unmarked Civil War graves.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 because the district had retained much of its original appearance, construction fabric, and overall historic environment.

After sustained public opposition, the Jefferson County Planning Commission rejected the concept plan in March 2025. The Jefferson County Circuit Court later upheld that decision, and the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia is expected to rule later this year.

Backing the planning commission, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia submitted a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that the proposed complex would inflict irreversible damage on the district.

Why does it matter?

Beyond this one proposal, the dispute tests how much authority local communities retain to block large industrial developments they believe would endanger places preserved over generations.

In their filing, the preservation groups say the project would introduce a major water pipeline and heavy tractor-trailer traffic into an area valued for its quiet rural setting and historic landscape, according to the Explorer.

They also warn that a Sidewinder victory could leave planning commissions across West Virginia with far less ability to stop developments that permanently alter protected historic places.

What's being done?

For now, preservation groups are relying on the courts to defend local decision-making.

In court, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia argue that local governments must retain the authority to weigh development against the protection of irreplaceable historic resources, the Explorer reported.

The National Trust said this is only its third legal case in West Virginia and its first before the state's highest court. For the Preservation Alliance, it is the first friend-of-the-court brief the organization has filed.

The ruling expected later this year could clarify how much power West Virginia communities have to push back when industrial development threatens places that cannot be replaced.

Christopher Cody, an attorney representing the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said, "The disastrous ramifications of these specious arguments are one of the key motivations for our organization's participation in this case."

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