US national parks scramble to comply with challenging orders from above: 'We do not believe it to be in violation'

"Focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people."

Some signs at national parks that highlight environmental benefits and dangers have been flagged for review following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

What's happening?

Federal park employees were among those asked to report materials related to rising global temperatures and other topics that could be seen to "inappropriately disparage Americans past or living" to the Trump administration for review.

President Trump issued an executive order earlier this year instructing, in part, the Department of the Interior to ensure parks and monuments "focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people or, with respect to natural features, the beauty, abundance, and grandeur of the American landscape."

Public Radio for Eastern North Carolina and the Associated Press reported in early September that signs speaking to sea level rise along the state's shores had become among those up for reconsideration.

"We do not believe it to be in violation," an employee reportedly wrote of the sea level signs at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, "but would like someone to review if messaging of climate change and sea level rise reduces the focus on the grandeur, beauty and abundance."

Screenshots of the signs were said to be among those received by the AP, with another sign emphasizing the importance of clean air.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

Burning fossil fuels, such as oil and gas, generates planet-heating pollution that drives rising global temperatures. Among other harmful effects, this melts glaciers and ice sheets, causing sea levels to increase. Data cited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has shown that global sea levels have risen about four inches since 1993.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, nearly 40% of the country's population lives in highly populated coastal areas. Rising sea levels put these communities at risk, particularly during extreme weather events. In 2024, Hurricane Helene left hundreds dead and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The consequences of major storms can be highly visible, but even residents of some coastal areas may not think about the danger of rising seas every day, reflect on the causes of this threat, or consider realizable solutions. Visual campaigns in highly trafficked public places — especially those directly impacted by sea level rise — may have the potential to capture attention, heighten awareness, and help people prepare with safety in mind.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Research teams have been exploring various methods to protect communities from extreme weather and its aftermath. A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, has developed an artificial intelligence tool that can predict flooding fueled by large storms.

Meanwhile, consumers can take their own steps to help mitigate the issue by reducing household reliance on dirty energy sources.

Making your next car an electric vehicle, using public transit, and carpooling are methods that can not only reduce pollution in the atmosphere but also save drivers hundreds of dollars a year on gas and maintenance.

Investing in a home solar system is another way to address temperature and sea level rise while saving thousands on utility bills. Residents could save even more by using free online tools from EnergySage to connect with vetted local installers, with the potential to save buyers up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Neighbors coming together to learn about renewable options like solar systems and community solar programs is another way to multiply the benefits and contribute to the mass transition to cleaner energy. The New York Times recently reported that signage flagged under the executive order and deemed removal-worthy would start coming down by September 17. Joining a local environmental group might help residents stay informed about critical climate issues, even as some public resources may become less accessible.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.