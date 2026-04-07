White House proposes $700M cut to National Park Service: 'A cut this massive would be catastrophic'

"Communities across the country rely on national parks for jobs, education, and cultural preservation."

Proposed budget reductions for the National Park Service have raised alarms. If passed, the budget would cut millions from park operations and programs already stretched too thin.

What's happening?

In its 2027 budget plan, the White House proposed a $736 million cut to park operations, representing a 25% decrease from the previous fiscal year, according to SFGATE.

Concurrently, $10 billion — more than three times the annual budget of the NPS — has been set aside for a "Presidential Capital Stewardship Program" aimed at enhancing the capital area in time for the country's 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated this summer.

The proposed budget also calls for reducing the park service's construction budget by 72% compared to 2025.

"Communities across the country rely on national parks for jobs, education, and cultural preservation," John Garder, senior director of budget and appropriations for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement.

"Investing in national parks is investing in America, which is why a majority of Americans across the political spectrum reject these kinds of cuts. They want parks protected, fully staffed, and accessible for future generations, not hollowed out by senseless budgets."

The budget still needs congressional approval.

Why is this concerning?

If passed, this budget cut would hinder the protection, maintenance, and operation of more than 430 national parks nationwide.

According to the NPCA, the park service has lost nearly 25% of its workforce since January 2025. This follows a 13% decline in park staff since 2011. During this time, visitation has risen 19%.

SFGATE reported Garder warned that these proposals could lead to significant declines in national park offerings and visitor experiences.

"A cut this massive would be catastrophic," he said in the statement.

On its official site, the National Park Service notes that the parks attract over 300 million visitors annually who contribute approximately $33 billion to the national economy and support around 340,000 jobs.

The natural allure of the national parks not only enhances visitors' well-being but also cultivates awareness regarding environmental preservation — an increasingly urgent global issue amid rising temperatures.

Staffing reductions may hinder the ability to educate visitors, complicating discussions on the importance of environmental and ecological stewardship.

Visitors to parks are already noticing more trash, vandalism, and bad behavior amid staff and financial cuts.

What can be done to help?

Garder expressed confidence that Congress will propose a plan to counteract the budget cuts.

"Congress must reject this terrible budget and instead stand up and act for our most treasured places, just as they did last year with strong bipartisan support for our parks," he said in a statement. "Our national parks are not political pawns. They are part of who we are, and they must be protected now and for generations to come."

Individually, you can practice "leave no trace" when visiting natural places to help ease pressure on limited staff and ensure parks remain natural. You can also educate yourself on these issues, discuss them with friends and family, and vote for candidates who support the environment.

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