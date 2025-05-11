Scientists sound alarm as administration guts vital environmental report: 'This leaves the nation more vulnerable'

The Trump administration has dismissed the team dedicated to understanding how to prepare for the impacts of the warming climate, and scientists say farmers, ranchers, and businesses could miss out on data crucial to their success in the changing world.

What's happening?

In April, The Guardian reported that the Trump administration let go of nearly 400 scientists and other experts involved with the Sixth National Climate Assessment — whose administrative agency is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The program is congressionally mandated under the Global Change Research Act of 1990, signed by Republican President George H.W. Bush. The team received an email upon dismissal stating "the scope of the NCA6 is being evaluated" under those parameters, per Reuters.

The Guardian noted that NCA6 was preparing to publish its latest multiyear, peer-reviewed analysis in 2028. The program has been sharing its reports since 2000.

Why is this important?

Earth's temperatures are rising at an accelerated rate, and more than 99.9% of scientific studies agree that human activities — primarily the burning of gas, oil, and coal — are to blame.

The warmer climate is supercharging extreme weather events, contributing to food shortages, and making conditions more favorable for disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes.

Dave White, a senior global futures scientist at Arizona State University and a lead author of NCA5, told The Guardian that cutting the program could lead to devastating consequences — leaving American communities in the dark as they navigate climate-related challenges.

"Dismissing its authors and canceling its development undercuts decades of bipartisan progress," White said. "This leaves the nation more vulnerable to extreme heat, water shortages, floods and other climate-related disasters. This decision is not only reckless but also indifferent to the economic, environmental and human health impacts already occurring."

The Environmental Defense Fund estimates that rising global temperatures could cause a whopping $38 trillion in economic damages each year — unless we take action.

What's being done about this?

While the future of NCA6 is under review, the Trump administration left the door open for reinvestment in the program.

"As plans develop for the assessment, there may be future opportunities to contribute or engage," the April 28 email obtained by the Union of Concerned Scientists read.

While staff layoffs and funding cuts have caused significant uncertainty in the federal government, the Trump administration has also affirmed its commitment to projects it views as advancing its goals, which include energy independence, improved health, and economic security — and some climate-friendly initiatives are still in play.

Recently, for example, it said it would continue to honor a $595 million Biden administration-era grant under the Empowering Rural America program to boost clean-energy projects in Wisconsin.

If you believe the NCA6 program should continue to be part of America's plans to safeguard its future, you can make your voice heard by contacting your representatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.