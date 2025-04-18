New study makes concerning finding about homeowners' preparedness for disaster: 'It's burned into my brain'

A new Bankrate study reported that only 52% of female homeowners in the United States feel financially prepared to face disasters caused by extreme weather. The statistic may stand out more when compared to the 67% of male homeowners who said they felt prepared.

While there are many factors at play, the study indicated that an increase in extreme weather events due to the effects of increasing global temperatures can exacerbate a national gender pay gap and leave women more vulnerable to disasters.

The Environmental Protection Agency says extreme weather events are on the rise as a result of higher temperatures, putting people across the globe at risk. Although isolated severe weather has always caused problems for humans, 99.9% of scientific papers agree humans have contributed to the higher average temperatures worldwide that in turn can supercharge weather events.

The EPA even tracks weather patterns to determine whether heat-trapping gases and other environmental factors are causing changes, reviewing weather events that have happened since the 1800s. According to the World Meteorological Organization, natural climate variability can lead to extreme weather, but a warming climate can contribute to the frequency and intensity of these events.

On the pay front, in 2023, American women made 82.7% of the income their male counterparts earned. That number has fallen from 84% in 2022, according the Census Bureau. The disparity means women are less likely to have emergency savings for expenses encountered during weather disasters.

Bankrate spoke with Lynn Boudreaux, a single mom from New Orleans who tried to evacuate before Hurricane Katrina. Boudreaux headed to Tallahassee with her young son when her parents, still in the storm zone, chose to stay behind and ride out the storm. She said she felt she couldn't leave them and decided to turn around.

"It's burned into my brain; I'll never forget it," she told the publication. "The storm hit around midnight, and it was loud. The wind was rattling the windows; it was just so loud. Then it sounded like there was a train nearby. Later, we found out that a little tornado touched down and tore off the second story of the house behind us."

Bankrate offers a list of financial tips and tricks to help homeowners feel more financially secure in the face of disaster. But the best way to ensure security is through policy promoting a greener future. In 1990, Washington began a plan to reduce heat-trapping pollution 95% by 2050. Similarly, California's Advanced Clean Cars Program imposes pollution standards for all cars.

These regulations can add up to improve the air we breathe and combat increasing temperatures, so by advocating for a cleaner environment, we can have an active hand in rebuilding a safer world.

