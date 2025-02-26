New designers are using stunning techniques to revolutionize the fashion industry: 'You can use anything and everything'

"It's about innovating without fear, while remembering where you come from."

Paris and New York might grab more attention from Americans for the aspirational glamour. But Nairobi Fashion Week shouldn't be forgotten as it draws attention not only for its creativity but also for its advocacy for sustainability in fashion.

Nairobi Fashion Week is an annual event that has been held since 2013. One of the brands that showed an eco-conscious collection was Maisha by Nisria, a local Kenyan designer. This brand utilizes discarded textiles from recycling centers, landfills, markets, wholesalers, and other sources for its Afropia collection, according to the Guardian.

Maisha by Nisria's head of design, Tausi Conde, has fashion roots in sustainable fashion, as he started by repurposing his mother's old clothing. Now, the brand follows a zero-waste policy throughout its production.

"You can use anything and everything to make something interesting," Tausi Conde said to the Guardian.

Another factor of sustainability is paying homage to cultural roots, according to Rwandan designer Jean Maurice Niyigena. This designer's urban streetwear brand, Bone Koboyi, features recycled and repurposed materials that highlight African culture.

"It's about innovating without fear, while remembering where you come from," Niyigena said to the Guardian. "The [sustainable fashion] market is growing, especially among young conscious consumers who are more aware of environmental and social issues, and are looking for options that match their values and honor culture, and have global appeal."

The amount of fashion consumed around the world every year is beyond unsustainable. The fashion industry is responsible for 20% of the world's wastewater, according to Earth.org, and 101 million tons of garments are disposed of every year. But it's easy for consumers to look away from the problem when they can only afford fast fashion prices.

"For now, sustainable fashion is not a sustainable business — we can't compete with fast fashion. But as more of us [eco-conscious designers] come up, I'd like to see a future where it is," Conde told the Guardian.

To hopefully tilt the scales to make sustainable fashion the standard instead of the exception in the industry, Nairobi Fashion Week is calling for tighter regulations on garments that are imported, as well as advocating for policies across the African continent to fight environmental harm.

On the Fashion Week's website, representatives wrote they are hopeful that every little bit of change can make a difference toward a brighter future: "With the fashion industry projected to account for 25% of the global carbon budget by 2050, it's not about achieving perfection overnight; it's about committing to change, making strides, and collectively transforming the industry. Together, let's redefine responsibility in the world of fashion, acknowledging that the journey is as important as the destination."

