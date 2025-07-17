Company completes major milestone on journey to create first-of-its-kind floating energy project: 'The culmination of a lot of hard work'

"We'd like to thank everyone who participated in this process."

Most beach lovers enjoy a good coastal breeze. Those gusts are even stronger out at sea — and wind power companies are taking notice.

One such venture in Scotland, the Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, has received the green light for necessary onshore facilities to support a first-of-its-kind development.

It aims to convert wind power into electricity for the nation through a fully floating wind farm as part of the ScotWind program, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The historic approval came from the Aberdeenshire Council and paves the way for the next step of the project, which is to get the go-ahead for the infrastructure that will float off of Scotland's eastern shore.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, the complete farm system could be up and running in about five years if all goes to plan. Its capacity would generate one gigawatt of electricity per year, which is enough to supply over 1.2 million homes with power, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

Wind projects such as Muir Mhòr are game-changers for any country's energy landscape. They typically lower utility costs and make power grids more secure, and they create a boatload of jobs from construction to operation. Plus, they generate a significant amount of energy without needing to burn oil, coal, or gas, which produces planet-warming pollution that is the primary cause of the overheating planet.

Granted, putting wind turbines out in the middle of the ocean is not as common as land-based farms. They are pricey to build, and not everyone is enthusiastic about them.

That's why approval for Muir Mhòr only came after consultations with local communities and other impacted parties. A benefit fund will also be set up to address the region's priorities, Renewable Energy Magazine explained.

"Today's decision is the culmination of a lot of hard work by our team," Rachel Baird, onshore consents manager for the project, said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank everyone who participated in this process and look forward to continuing these conversations as the project moves forward," she added.

