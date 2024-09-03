This cleaning brand invented a new flower to scent its soap — and proceeds will turn vacant lots into community gardens

Neighborhoods with a community garden are often friendlier and more inviting and increase their residents' physical and mental health.

Cult favorite cleaning brand Mrs. Meyer's is doing more than keeping our hands and homes clean — it's doing its part to keep the environment clean, and in the prettiest way possible.

The company invented a new flower to scent its soaps, and proceeds from the flower-scented products will turn vacant lots into community gardens around the U.S.

What's happening?

A few years ago, Mrs. Meyer's collaborated with PanAmerican Seed horticulturists to create the aptly named Compassion Flower, which is a first-of-its-kind hybrid between a pansy and a viola.

The Compassion Flower is the focal point of Mrs. Meyer's Lots of Compassion program, a transformative initiative that supports local efforts to turn vacant lots into community gardens. Mrs. Meyer's is committed to donating up to $1 million from Compassion Flower product sales by 2027 to provide financial support and educational resources for these efforts.

This year, when customers purchase Compassion Flower products — like hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, and candles — online from Mrs. Meyer's, $1 of every purchase will go toward transforming vacant lots into gardens.

Why is Lots of Compassion important?

On average, about 15% of urban land or more in the U.S. is vacant or abandoned. According to research highlighted by Mrs. Meyer's, this vacant space can lead to adverse outcomes for communities, including decreased mental and physical health, limited community trust, and more.

On the other hand, studies have also shown that neighborhoods with a community garden are often friendlier and more inviting and increase their residents' physical and mental health. The studies found that people who participated in community gardening reported significantly higher levels of subjective well-being as well as higher levels of resilience and optimism.

The Lots of Compassion program connects the dots between the negative effects that vacant land can have and the positive effects of community gardening. The first area transformed through Lots of Compassion was in Chicago's South Side through a partnership with Emerald South Economic Development Collaborative, an organization dedicated to building community wealth in the neighborhood. (You can watch a video of the transformation here.)

In 2023, the initiative awarded 10 grants to communities like the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio; the Food Exploration and Discovery program in Monrovia, California; and the Natchitoches Parish 4-H in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Mrs. Meyer's says that in 2024, it expects to connect more than 23,000 people to garden-based learning opportunities and create 70,000 square feet of gardening space. That's going to lead to a lot of thriving communities and a greener planet.

What is Mrs. Meyer's overall sustainability plan?

Mrs. Meyer's is working with its parent company, SC Johnson, to adopt practices that will help nurture a cleaner, safer future.

The company's products have no added PFAS (commonly referred to as "forever chemicals"), and ingredients are responsibly sourced. It's also working to reduce single-use waste by offering concentrated solutions and refillable containers, and most of its products are manufactured in a LEED-platinum-certified factory.

Together with SC Johnson, the company has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to keep plastic out of oceans and encourage circular economy innovations. Since becoming a founding signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, SC Johnson has made more than half of its plastic packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

Bottom line: Where gardens grow, so does community health and well-being. Mrs. Meyer's is using the love of its brand to spread compassion and educate, empower, and connect communities — something the planet could use more of.

