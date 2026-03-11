Driver shares footage of 'annoying' trend taking over roads: 'These are all over my city'

Billboards have long been a roadside sight. Digital ones placed on trucks, though, remain somewhat of a curiosity to many drivers.

A Reddit poster shared a recent run-in with one in the r/MildlyIntertesting subreddit.

"A moving billboard truck in my area...all 3 sides were digital screens," they observed.

The video shows a flashy, colorful rotation of ads with a pretty low production value. There are a pair of advertisements featuring American flags and large block text promoting their output and that they're hiring.

Between those is an ad for a plumbing company with an Italian flag dominating the visuals. Apparently, the original poster observed an even lower-effort ad.

"There was one that just said 'MURICA' with Stars and Stripes...didn't get that one on video, unfortunately," they wrote. "Probably would've made it more worth while!"

On a more serious note, the bright lights make it very hard to see from the driver's point of view. The OP was self-aware and conceded that they made things a bit harder on themselves from a visibility standpoint.

"So blinding, I couldn't see s*** on the road..but that was mostly because of that cloudy-a** windshield," they wrote.

Still, these ads are undoubtedly a potential hazard for drivers with even pristine windshields. It's one thing to have billboards on the side of the road that might change and capture drivers' attention.

However, a moving digital advertisement on a moving vehicle is another. The brightness of the LED is another thing that can not only catch drivers' eyes but also impair their vision.

Ads are a widely accepted part of modern life, but some of the more egregious forms, such as moving billboards or ones at the beach, are definitely toeing the line. Many Redditors were out on these sorts of line-pushing executions.

"These are all over my city and imo they're annoying af," one commenter wrote.

A user commented rhetorically: "Why does it seem so bright and maybe slightly distracting! Drive right into him because you were reading an interesting ad!"

