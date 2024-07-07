Iconic food company Mars announces massive investment exceeding $45 million — here's where the money will go

In an exciting new development, Mars, Inc., is moo-ving forward with a groundbreaking plan to reduce methane pollution from dairy cows.

The iconic maker of M&Ms and Snickers bars is investing a whopping $47 million over the next three years in climate-smart dairy farming practices, according to Environment + Energy Leader.

This sustainable dairy initiative, aptly named Moo'ving Dairy Forward, aims to cut dirty gas pollution in half by 2030. By partnering with leading dairy cooperatives such as FrieslandCampina and DMK Group, Mars aims to revolutionize the dairy industry and make it easier for farmers to adopt eco-friendly practices that are good for both the planet and their bottom lines.

After failing to meet its goal for 2020, Mars is also aiming to "achieve a deforestation-free supply chain by 2025" for its cocoa.

Soon enough, you might be enjoying your favorite Mars treats with the added satisfaction of knowing that the milk and cream inside came from happy, healthy cows raised on farms using cutting-edge sustainability methods. It's a win-win for your taste buds and the environment.

But Mars isn't stopping there. The company is also teaming up with Fonterra and Sea Forest to test a seaweed-based supplement called SEAFEED, which could help reduce methane pollution even further. If successful, this natural solution could be a game-changer for dairy farms around the world.

The best part? Mars' commitment to sustainability extends beyond its dairy sourcing. This $47 million investment is part of a much larger $1 billion pledge to tackle atmospheric pollution over the next three years.

So, the next time you unwrap a Mars bar, you can feel good knowing that your sweet treat is not only satisfying your cravings but also supporting a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. By supporting your favorite brands' climate-friendly initiatives, we can reshape the dairy industry and move toward a sustainable future that benefits people, business, and our shared planet.

