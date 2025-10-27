  • Business Business

Traveler shares photo revealing shocking trend at busy port: 'I was pretty much amazed'

"Many ultra-expensive yachts … in that small country."

by Jamie Speka
One traveler wondered why Montenegro is notorious for having so many ultra-luxury yachts.

Photo Credit: iStock

One traveler who has observed the ports of numerous European countries wondered why Montenegro sees so many luxury yachts docking in its harbors.

"I was pretty much amazed by how many ultra-expensive yachts there were in that small country," they explained in a Reddit post, accompanied by a picture of a megayacht in the Budva Port in Montenegro. 

They continued that out of the many European countries they have traveled to, Montenegro was among the countries with the most eye-catching, luxurious yachts

Photo Credit: Reddit

The possible reasoning is another reminder of inequality that allows the wealthiest in the world to dodge accountability for producing high levels of pollution that harms the poorest communities most.

One commenter offered context about the Montenegro port, emphasizing that the country makes it "simple and straightforward' to pay for services. They then clarified that "it allows you to reset your Schengen clock and dodge vessel VAT by constantly moving in and out of the Eurozone while also enjoying the Mediterranean."

The commenter is referring to the Schengen Area, which covers most of the European Union and allows visitors to stay for 90 days within any 180 days without a visa. 

As Montenegro is not a part of the Schengen Area, yacht owners can dock in Montenegro and "reset" their time limit if they are living on their yacht to avoid paying taxes.

Such a loophole highlights a stark example of wealth and climate inequality. While the ultra-rich can effortlessly skirt taxes and environmental regulations by moving their yachts between jurisdictions, the carbon emissions and pollution they generate disproportionately impact poorer communities. 

Oxfam found that the pollution produced by an ultra-rich European on their superyacht in a year is more than what the average European would produce in more than 112 years. 

One study on Mediterranean superyachts in particular, published in the journal Sustainability, found that they are "major contributors to marine and atmospheric pollution," impacting "sensitive habitats" that often "face physical damage and pollution from unmanaged yachting activities."

Speculation continued to populate the subreddit. 

One commented that the reason must be "tax-free fuel."

Another suggested that there must be "some Russian vessels here which are sanctioned in other places."

