Lawmakers accused of 'deeply troubling' tactics in court battle with young activists: 'It's going to take us years to unwind what they're doing here'

Montana lawmakers are pushing a series of legislative changes that critics say will undercut a historic court ruling that favored youth plaintiffs in a climate case, Inside Climate News recently reported.

The Held v. Montana ruling was seen as a major win for young climate advocates. However, since the verdict, legislators have introduced bills that would limit the state's obligation to consider climate pollution in decision-making.

What's happening?

The Held decision found that Montana residents have a constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, including protection from climate harm. Yet in response, some state legislators are fast-tracking measures that restrict how state agencies evaluate the release of polluting gases.

Lawmakers aim to block courts from enforcing certain constitutional provisions through legislation like House Bill (HB) 971 and others that amend the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA).

HB 971 says state agencies shouldn't factor in planet-warming gas pollution in environmental reviews, while the MEPA requires them to carefully assess the environmental impact of major projects before giving permits. These changes could reshape how Montana evaluates and responds to climate-related risks.

Why are Montana's climate law changes important?

Legal experts and environmental advocates argue that these bills could roll back key protections affirmed by the ruling and limit the ability of residents to hold the government accountable for decisions affecting the climate.

The urgency and volume of the proposals suggest a deliberate effort to sideline the court's judgment and limit the legal avenues available to implement initiatives for climate protection.

What's being done about Montana's environmental rollback?

As Anne Hedges, executive director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, warned, "It's going to take us years to unwind what they're doing here. And they [Republican lawmakers] know it; to them, that's a win."

The youth plaintiffs' legal team is closely watching legislative changes as they unfold while Republican lawmakers defend the measures as necessary to limit judicial overreach.

As a Reddit user shared, "It's deeply troubling that Montana Republicans are trying to roll back climate action after a court recognized the state's constitutional duty to protect a clean environment. … They need to be held accountable."

For now, advocates say the best way forward is to stay informed, support pro-climate leaders, and back candidates who prioritize environmental protection.

