Officials weaken hard-won protections designed to safeguard global resources: 'Raising concerns'

"Reducing the reporting requirements … is the pendulum swinging extremely from one side to the other."

The European Commission has eased an anti-deforestation law to impose less of a burden on companies.

Critics of the change are worried that this move will make the law less effective at the expense of the environment.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, the European Union will require less paperwork from companies to prove they are not destroying forests.

Starting in December, companies will only need to submit due diligence statements once per year instead of per shipment or batch of goods for sale on the European market.

The EU will soon categorize countries as low, standard, or high risk regarding deforestation. Then, it will impose easier compliance requirements on lower-risk countries.

This decision is a response to industry complaints and calls from governments, such as the U.S. paper industry, for lighter reporting obligations.

However, some people are concerned that easier requirements could lead to increased deforestation.

"Reducing the reporting requirements from every batch to merely once a year is the pendulum swinging extremely from one side to the other, raising concerns about how effective monitoring and enforcement can still be," said Antonie Fountain, director of the VOICE Network.

Why are anti-deforestation laws important?

The deforestation reporting legislation in the EU bans imports of palm oil, cocoa, beef, soy, and other goods linked to forest destruction. Without strict requirements, laws like this can become less effective in protecting the planet's forests.

Forests are essential for maintaining ecological balance because they absorb and store carbon dioxide. This gas would otherwise contribute to air pollution and the planet's overheating.

Meanwhile, anti-deforestation laws often address the livelihoods and rights of indigenous people who rely on forests in daily life. They help preserve native people's ways of life while encouraging sustainable supply chains worldwide. They also hold corporations accountable for environmental destruction if their practices involve clearing forests for sales and profit.

What's being done to protect forests?

Fortunately, many positive actions are occurring worldwide to protect forests. However, companies must be monitored closely to ensure they aren't harming protected forests while producing goods.

Elsewhere, such as in Indonesia, the government is working to convert palm oil plantations back into natural forests to preserve the land. In Japan, conservationists are chopping down monoculture plantations to save dying forests. In the U.S., Indigenous communities have collaborated with a nonprofit to protect vulnerable trees like the white oak.

As an individual, you can volunteer your time or donate money to forest conservation and restoration organizations that share your values. You can also educate yourself about critical climate issues like deforestation and the benefits of rewilding projects, sharing what you learn with people around you.

