Innovative company launches game-changing product that could solve major issue at retail stores: 'A future-ready alternative'

Multinational company Mondi has developed a high-performance paper bag that can protect against humidity, paving the way for a more sustainable construction and building sector.

On June 12, the leading sustainable packaging and paper company announced it was launching re/cycle PaperPlus Bag Advanced, which uses 60% less plastic than traditional methods for guarding against moisture in humidity-sensitive products, such as fast-drying flooring solutions.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the buildings and construction sector is responsible for a whopping 37% of heat-trapping pollution.

To help combat this and reduce waste, scientists are developing less energy-intensive forms of concrete. Meanwhile, some developers are adopting alternative materials like straw, which isn't only insulative — helping to slash utility bills — but also fire-resistant.

However, plastics are also part of the problem, as around 99% are derived from dirty fuels, which generate most of the pollution overheating the planet and leading to more intense extreme weather events. The construction sector accounts for 20% of plastic demand, according to RICS.

Fortunately, Mondi is proving that plastic-free alternatives can be just as effective. Mondi says its re/cycle PaperPlus Bag Advanced offers the functionality of plastic without requiring expensive changes to assembly, explaining that it "runs seamlessly on existing filling and sealing lines, allowing for fast adoption without changes to production equipment."

"PaperPlus Bag Advanced is a future-ready alternative for customers seeking to reduce plastic and meet performance demands without compromising on efficiency," Max Melzer, head of external sales industrial bags at Mondi, said in the release.

"At Mondi, we are ready to support our customers, considering the environmental impacts of our products at each stage of the value chain. Following our own MAP2030 goals, we are working hard to offer solutions that contribute to a circular economy."

EUROSAC, a federation of paper sack manufacturers, bestowed Mondi's re/cycle PaperPlus Bag Advanced with bronze honors at its Grand Prix this year, which celebrates breakthroughs in paper sack solutions.

